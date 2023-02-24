Jake Paul believes fight with Nate Diaz will be made after return against Tommy Fury: “I think they are ready”

PFL’s Jake Paul believes his clash with Nate Diaz will be made after this weekend.

‘The Problem Child’ is slated to return to the ring this Sunday night in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury. While it’ll be the first time the two share the ring, it’s not the first time they’ve been scheduled to clash. For their two prior meetings, ‘TNT’ withdrew due to injury and visa issues.

The fight is expected to be the biggest of the YouTuber’s career thus far. Holding victories over names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, the bout with Fury will be his first with an established professional boxer. If Paul gets through that battle unscathed, he already has another MMA legend in mind.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul discussed his return. During the interview, the boxer discussed a possible fight against Nate Diaz. ‘The Problem Child’ famously signed to PFL last month and offered the UFC veteran a two-fight series. One bout in boxing, one in the cage.

During the interview, Paul gave an update on the possible fight. There, he revealed that he believes Diaz is ready to go, and the bout could be made after this Sunday.

“I think they are ready,” Jake Paul told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I’m getting through Sunday and we’re gonna line that one up ASAP. I think that’s next. I think that’s what the fans want, and that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “I want to do one fight boxing, one fight MMA, but I’m not sure if Nate’s team is like fully aligned on that yet,” Paul said. “Or I don’t know if they realize how serious I am about that. I think they thought I was just doing it for hype, but I’m dead ass.”

