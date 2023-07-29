Jon Anik replaces Dana White as host of the UFC 291 press conference

By Susan Cox - July 28, 2023
Jon Anik is replacing Dana White as host of the UFC 291 press conference.

Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island

UFC 291 takes places tomorrow, Saturday July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Headlining the event is a ‘BMF’ title fight between Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) and Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA).

It will be the second time ‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Highlight’ have battled it out in the cage. The duo met back in April of 2018 where it was Poirier defeating Gaethje by TKO.

The co-main event will feature Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) in his light heavyweight debut against former divisional champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA).

Pereira last fought and was defeated by Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 287.

Blachowicz met up with Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) last December at UFC 282 which saw the end result as a draw.

Notably absent from UFC 291 is UFC President, Dana White, who apparently is on vacation in Italy. Jon Anik has taken over the hosting duties.

Dana White

MMA journalist Mike Bohn took to ‘Twitter‘ to relay the news:

“With Dana White vacationing in Italy, I’m told @Jon_Anik will host today’s #UFC291 pre-fight press conference.”

Jon Anik is a longtime UFC commentator and will replace the UFC boss and take over the pre-fight press conference duties at UFC 291.

Mixed reactions have come from the news that Dana won’t be part of such a significant event. Many fans have taken to social media applauding Jon Anik for stepping up to the task, while others are questioning the timing of Dana White’s holiday considering the stacked main card for UFC 291.

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Who do you think will take home the ‘BMF’ title? Do you think Pereira, in his light heavyweight debut, can defeat Blachowicz?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Jon Anik UFC UFC 291

