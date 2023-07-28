UFC 291: ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ Weigh-in Results – 2 Fighters Miss Weight

UFC 291 ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Weigh-ins are taking place today, Friday July 28th at the UFC host hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The main event will feature former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) vs Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) battling it out for the “BMF” title.

‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Highlight’ originally met back in April of 2018 where it was Poirier coming out the victor via TKO at 0:33 of round 4.

Poirier, 34, last fought in November of last year at UFC 281, defeating Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) by submission.

Gaethje, also 34, fought and defeated Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) by majority decision in March of this year at UFC 286.

The co-main event sees former champ Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA) going head to head with ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA), who is making his debut at light heavyweight.

Blachowicz, 40, hasn’t entered the Octagon since December of last year where his fight against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) ended in a draw.

Pereira, 36, will be looking to get back in the win column, making his debut at light heavyweight, following his KO loss to Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) in April at UFC 287.

The Official UFC 291 Weigh-In Results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Alex Pereira (205.5)

Michel Pereira (174) * vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)

vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5) Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Bobby Green (155.5)

Michael Chiesa (170) vs. Kevin Holland (169.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs. Trevin Giles (170)

Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)

Darrius Flowers (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Vinicius Salvador (128.5) ** vs. CJ Vergara (125.5)

vs. CJ Vergara (125.5) Uros Medic (170.5) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (169.5)

Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

* Michel Pereira has missed the welterweight limit. Should the fight is approved at a catchweight, he is expected to be fined a percentage of his purse.

** Vinicius Salvador has missed the flyweight limit and was fined 20 percent of his purse.

