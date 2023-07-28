UFC 291: ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ Weigh-in Results – 2 Fighters Miss Weight

By Susan Cox - July 28, 2023
UFC 291 ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Justin Gaethje

Weigh-ins are taking place today, Friday July 28th at the UFC host hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The main event will feature former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) vs Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) battling it out  for the “BMF” title.

‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Highlight’ originally met back in April of 2018 where it was Poirier coming out the victor via TKO at 0:33 of round 4.

Poirier, 34, last fought in November of last year at UFC 281, defeating Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) by submission.

Gaethje, also 34, fought and defeated Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) by majority decision in March of this year at UFC 286.

The co-main event sees former champ Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA) going head to head with ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA), who is making his debut at light heavyweight.

Blachowicz, 40, hasn’t entered the Octagon since December of last year where his fight against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) ended in a draw.

Pereira, 36, will be looking to get back in the win column, making his debut at light heavyweight, following his KO loss to Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) in April at UFC 287.

The Official UFC 291 Weigh-In Results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Dustin Poirier (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)
  • Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Alex Pereira (205.5)
  • Michel Pereira (174)* vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)
  • Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Bobby Green (155.5)
  • Michael Chiesa (170) vs. Kevin Holland (169.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs. Trevin Giles (170)
  • Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262)
  • Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)
  • Darrius Flowers (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Vinicius Salvador (128.5)** vs. CJ Vergara (125.5)
  • Uros Medic (170.5) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (169.5)
  • Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

* Michel Pereira has missed the welterweight limit.  Should the fight is approved at a catchweight, he is expected to be fined a percentage of his purse.

** Vinicius Salvador has missed the flyweight limit and was fined 20 percent of his purse.

Will you be watching UFC 291 tomorrow, Saturday July 29th? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC UFC 291

Related

Robert Whittaker

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker has an opponent in mind for his next Octagon appearance

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023
Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for UFC 291 co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the UFC 291 match-up between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz.

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano scoffs at Paul Craig’s UFC title aspirations: “He’s f**king terrible”

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Renato Moicano has taken a shot at Paul Craig following the Scot’s big win at UFC London last weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279, Press Conference
Paulo Costa

Photo | Khamzat Chimaev flaunts his physique ahead of middleweight return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev’s physique looks as good as ever as he prepares to return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294.

Trevin Giles
UFC

Trevin Giles expects Gabriel Bonfim to gas out at UFC 291 but says the Brazilian "isn't skilled enough to beat me" anyways

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Trevin Giles is confident he will hand Gabriel Bonfim his first career loss.

Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claims he was fine with the idea of Nate Diaz beating him at UFC 279: "Take your f*****g victory, get the f**k outta here"

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023
Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo
UFC

VIDEO | Dwayne Johnson meets with Themba Gorimbo after $7 dollar admission

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Themba Gorimbo got a visit from Dwayne Johnson earlier today.

Derrick-Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis promises six-pack for UFC 291 return: "If not, y'all can talk s*it post-fight!"

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is promising to be in great shape on Saturday.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes he's already in Jon Jones' head: "It's pretty good"

Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes he’s already in Jon Jones’ head.

Michael Chiesa, Bo Nickal
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa reveals he reached out to the UFC to try and fight Bo Nickal on short notice at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Michael Chiesa tried to face Bo Nickal at UFC 290.