Mike Tyson open to training Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight: “That’d be cool”

By Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has confirmed that he’s open to the idea of training with Francis Ngannou ahead of his debut.

Francis-Ngannou-Mike-Tyson

Later this year, Francis Ngannou will make his long-awaited pro boxing debut. The former UFC heavyweight champion will do so against Tyson Fury in a contest that has split combat sports fans down the middle.

RELATED: VIDEO | FRANCIS NGANNOU GETS BOXING LESSONS FROM MIKE TYSON

While that may be the case, though, a lot of supporters of his are happy to see him get this opportunity. In addition, nobody really knows what to expect from him in terms of how advanced his boxing skills actually are in the ring.

Recently, Ngannou has noted that he’d be interested in getting some tips from boxing legends such as Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis. ‘Iron Mike’ was asked about this and provided an interesting response.

Tyson open to Ngannou idea

“I’d like to do that. That’d be cool I’d like that, yeah. I’d like that.”

It’s a short and sweet reply, but it’d definitely be intriguing to see these two interact on such an intense level. Mike Tyson has been there and done it all in the world of boxing, and Ngannou is hoping to shock the world. When you partner those two things together, you have the potential for a fascinating partnership.

Tyson Fury, of course, probably isn’t going to worry one way or the other. He knows that he has the power in this scenario, and he’s the clear favorite – but you never know what can happen when someone with Francis’ power is standing opposite you.

Would you be interested to see Francis Ngannou receive training tips from Mike Tyson? Do you think he has a shot at actually beating Tyson Fury? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

