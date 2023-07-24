Mike Tyson open to training Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight: “That’d be cool”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has confirmed that he’s open to the idea of training with Francis Ngannou ahead of his debut.

Later this year, Francis Ngannou will make his long-awaited pro boxing debut. The former UFC heavyweight champion will do so against Tyson Fury in a contest that has split combat sports fans down the middle.

While that may be the case, though, a lot of supporters of his are happy to see him get this opportunity. In addition, nobody really knows what to expect from him in terms of how advanced his boxing skills actually are in the ring.

Recently, Ngannou has noted that he’d be interested in getting some tips from boxing legends such as Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis. ‘Iron Mike’ was asked about this and provided an interesting response.