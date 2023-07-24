Paul Craig eyeing titles in two divisions following successful middleweight debut at UFC London: “We aren’t done at light heavyweight”
UFC fighter Paul Craig has his eyes set on a world title before he walks away from mixed martial arts.
Last weekend at UFC London, Paul Craig made his middleweight debut. While he had to overcome some real adversity, ‘Bearjew’ was able to secure a second round TKO over Andre Muniz. While there’s no guarantee of what’s next for him, it certainly seems as if he’s ready to try and go on a run that could lead to a title shot.
Of course, we’re looking quite far into the future, which is exactly what Craig is doing. During his post-fight press conference, he made it known that he’s hunting the gold – at 185 and 205.
We aren’t done at light heavyweight, and we’re just starting at middleweight,” Craig told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 224 post-fight news conference. “We will do both. It’s where the fights are. If the fights are at light heavyweight, then we’ll take it.
Craig has his eyes on the prize
“We have a victory over Jamahal Hill. We have the only victory over (Magomed) Ankalaev. We have beaten (Nikita) Krylov, right, with a few bumps on the road in the light heavyweight division. But we’ll take both divisions. … Who knows what a year can do. Who knows what two years can do. But ultimately, we have another five years left in this company, and we’re going to leave the UFC with (a title), be it at middleweight or light heavyweight. But we’re coming for it.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Will Paul Craig win a UFC title? If he does, is it more likely to happen at middleweight or light heavyweight? Who should his next opponent be in the Octagon? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Paul Craig UFC