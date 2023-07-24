Paul Craig eyeing titles in two divisions following successful middleweight debut at UFC London: “We aren’t done at light heavyweight”

UFC fighter Paul Craig has his eyes set on a world title before he walks away from mixed martial arts.

Last weekend at UFC London, Paul Craig made his middleweight debut. While he had to overcome some real adversity, ‘Bearjew’ was able to secure a second round TKO over Andre Muniz. While there’s no guarantee of what’s next for him, it certainly seems as if he’s ready to try and go on a run that could lead to a title shot.

RELATED: UFC LONDON BONUS REPORT: PAUL CRAIG ONE OF FOUR FIGHTERS TO TAKE HOME $50K

Of course, we’re looking quite far into the future, which is exactly what Craig is doing. During his post-fight press conference, he made it known that he’s hunting the gold – at 185 and 205.

We aren’t done at light heavyweight, and we’re just starting at middleweight,” Craig told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 224 post-fight news conference. “We will do both. It’s where the fights are. If the fights are at light heavyweight, then we’ll take it.