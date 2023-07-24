Jared Cannonier weighs in on proposed Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight: “Sean doesn’t even believe he can win that fight”

Jared Cannonier has given his thoughts on a potential title match-up between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

At UFC 293 in September, Israel Adesanya was originally expected to take on Dricus du Plessis. However, with the South African not expected to be ready in time for the event, Adesanya has instead called out Sean Strickland.

The two have had beef with one another for quite some time now. Unfortunately, there’s been no official announcement – as of this writing – from the UFC about making this official.

Jared Cannonier, who is gunning for another title shot himself, had the following to say on the potential bout during a recent interview.

“Sean doesn’t even believe he can win that fight, you know? He just wants to go in there and fight and get some money. I believe I can win that fight. I believe that’s the big difference between me and a lot of these other guys.