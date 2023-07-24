Jared Cannonier weighs in on proposed Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight: “Sean doesn’t even believe he can win that fight”
Jared Cannonier has given his thoughts on a potential title match-up between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.
At UFC 293 in September, Israel Adesanya was originally expected to take on Dricus du Plessis. However, with the South African not expected to be ready in time for the event, Adesanya has instead called out Sean Strickland.
The two have had beef with one another for quite some time now. Unfortunately, there’s been no official announcement – as of this writing – from the UFC about making this official.
Jared Cannonier, who is gunning for another title shot himself, had the following to say on the potential bout during a recent interview.
“Sean doesn’t even believe he can win that fight, you know? He just wants to go in there and fight and get some money. I believe I can win that fight. I believe that’s the big difference between me and a lot of these other guys.
Cannonier backs Adesanya
“But Izzy is not an easy fight, you know what I mean? The way those styles match up, I don’t think Sean will be able to work his jab, his funky ass footwork, his ability to evade shots. I think Izzy is way too long, he’s a sniper. He’s too diverse, he’s too versatile for his striking. I don’t think Sean’s grappling is good enough to make it a factor, to make it as competitive. But, who knows, a fight is a fight. A lot of us didn’t think du Plessis was gonna do what he did to Robert Whittaker. I wouldn’t count any man out, especially at the top of the division. All of us have the ability to go in there, protect ourselves, and also incapacitate our opponents. But my money would be on Izzy if I was a betting man.”
