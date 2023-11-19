Matt Brown argues Alex Pereira’s stoppage win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 was “definitely early”

Matt Brown thinks Jiri Prochazka should’ve been given more time to recover in his UFC 295 title bout against Alex Pereira. Pereira and Prochazka collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. In the second round, Pereira dropped Prochazka with a counter hook. “Poatan” followed up with some elbows and referee Marc Goddard had seen enough. Some have argued whether or not the fight was stopped early despite the fact that Prochazka said he felt he went out at one point. RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA REACTS TO ISRAEL ADESANYA’S “NOT VERY RESPECTFUL” RESPONSE TO HIS CALLOUT AT UFC 295

Matt Brown Discusses Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka Stoppage

During an edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that he feels Jiri Prochazka didn’t want to make a fuss over the finish. Ultimately, Brown thinks Marc Goddard could’ve let the fight go on longer.

“It was definitely early,” Brown said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I don’t think there’s any question about that, especially at this level and especially at the championship level. Not that there should be a difference, but there should be a difference between amateur and then pro. At that level, it was certainly early.

“Personally, I think that’s Jiri’s humility coming out of him. I think if it was the worst stoppage in the world, you wouldn’t see him complain. He might say something about it, but I don’t think he’d complain about it. He’s just that kind of guy. He’s got the samurai spirit deep running in his blood. I don’t think you’re going to hear from him any real complaints and I have a lot of respect for him for carrying himself that way. But the ref, you’ve just got to let it go.”