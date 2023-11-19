Matt Brown argues Alex Pereira’s stoppage win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 was “definitely early”

By Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Matt Brown thinks Jiri Prochazka should’ve been given more time to recover in his UFC 295 title bout against Alex Pereira.

Matt Brown Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

Pereira and Prochazka collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. In the second round, Pereira dropped Prochazka with a counter hook. “Poatan” followed up with some elbows and referee Marc Goddard had seen enough.

Some have argued whether or not the fight was stopped early despite the fact that Prochazka said he felt he went out at one point.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA REACTS TO ISRAEL ADESANYA’S “NOT VERY RESPECTFUL” RESPONSE TO HIS CALLOUT AT UFC 295

Matt Brown Discusses Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka Stoppage

During an edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that he feels Jiri Prochazka didn’t want to make a fuss over the finish. Ultimately, Brown thinks Marc Goddard could’ve let the fight go on longer.

“It was definitely early,” Brown said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I don’t think there’s any question about that, especially at this level and especially at the championship level. Not that there should be a difference, but there should be a difference between amateur and then pro. At that level, it was certainly early.

“Personally, I think that’s Jiri’s humility coming out of him. I think if it was the worst stoppage in the world, you wouldn’t see him complain. He might say something about it, but I don’t think he’d complain about it. He’s just that kind of guy. He’s got the samurai spirit deep running in his blood. I don’t think you’re going to hear from him any real complaints and I have a lot of respect for him for carrying himself that way. But the ref, you’ve just got to let it go.”

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka Matt Brown UFC

Related

Sean Strickland Brendan Allen

Brendan Allen confident in how rematch with Sean Strickland would go: "I think I was still winning that fight"

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023
Dustin Poirier Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier welcomes fourth UFC fight with Conor McGregor: "Even if I slap his ass around again, he's still going to be chatting"

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Dustin Poirier wouldn’t mind having another go at Conor McGregor.

Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez explains why former UFC champion Conor McGregor would “do well” in bare knuckle boxing: “He has a good style for it”

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Former Conor McGregor foe Eddie Alvarez believes the “Notorious” would find success in bare knuckle boxing.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou’s coach pinpoints who would be the tougher matchup between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s MMA coach Eric Nicksick has given his take on whether Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall would be the tougher fight for “The Predator.”

Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, Tom Aspinall, Interim, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo slams Daniel Cormier for comparing his Olympic Gold medal against Tom Aspinall's interim heavyweight title: "Interim belts mean nothing"

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Henry Cejudo was not happy that Daniel Cormier came to the defense of Tom Aspinall following his recent criticism.

Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 82, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 82 Bonus Report: Amanda Ribas one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023
Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Pros react after Brendan Allen submits Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Paul Craig.

Brendan Allen, Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 82, Results, UFC
Paul Craig

UFC Vegas 82 Results: Brendan Allen stops Paul Craig (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

A middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Paul Craig served as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event.

Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 82, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 82 Results: Michael Morales defeats Jake Matthews

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Jake Matthews taking on Michael Morales.

Chase Hooper, Jordan Leavitt, UFC Vegas 82, UFC, Results
Jordan Leavitt

UFC Vegas 82 Results: Chase Hooper stops Jordan Leavitt (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 main card features a lightweight bout between Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt.