Mike Tyson destroys the pads at age 55 in eye-opening training session (Video)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson destroyed the pads at age 55 in an eye-opening training session that showed he still has his speed and power.

Tyson may have turned 55 years old in June, but you wouldn’t know he’s in his mid-50s by the shape that he’s in. In a new video posted to his Instagram, the boxing superstar showed that he still possesses his trademark hand speed and power as he absolutely destroyed his trainer’s pads. Check out the video of “Iron Mike” laying waste to the pads.

“Don’t make me have to call your name out. Your crew is featherweight, my gunshots’ll make you levitate” #mobbdeepkindofday #shookonespart2

A number of other professional boxers and MMA fighters were quick to jump into the comments and praise “Iron Mike,” including UFC legends Jon Jones and BJ Penn. Many of the fighters who are stars in both boxing and mixed martial arts have said they looked up to Tyson during their early days as fighters, and many of them still do. Even though Tyson has been mostly inactive over the past 20 years, his influence still reigns supreme in the world of combat sports.

Tyson did return to the boxing ring last year when he fought fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in an exhibition bout. There have been numerous other opponents who have been targeted to fight Tyson, including his former rival Evander Holyfield, but so far, none of these fights have materialized. Considering how good he is looking in the gym, it seems likely that Tyson will try to step into the ring one more time given he had a good showing against Jones Jr. last year and considering how sharp he is looking on the pads these days.

Do you want to see Mike Tyson fight in another boxing match?