Scott Coker explains why AJ McKee is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA

Bellator president Scott Coker explained why the promotion’s 145lbs champion AJ McKee is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA right now.

McKee recently finished Patricio Pitbull in the main event of Bellator 263 to become the promotion’s new 145lbs champion, as well as the winner of the $1 million dollar grand prize for winning the Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix. Just 26 years old, McKee is now a perfect 18-0 in MMA. it’s the longest undefeated streak for a fighter in a major MMA promotion, and as far as McKee’s boss Coker goes, it proves that he’s among the best.

Speaking to the media following Friday’s Bellator 264 card, Coker was asked about where he sees McKee among the very best fighters in the world. As far as Coker goes, he believes that McKee has an argument to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts.

“I do (think he’s the best in the world). I mean, who’s going to beat him? Who’s going to beat this kid? I mean, he’s that good. When I first saw him fight years ago, I saw something in this kid. I saw potential in him. He had a little swagger, the gift of gab – he had that ‘it’ factor, and he’s developed into a big star. The way he fought ‘Pitbull,’ it’s very rare you see such a dominant performance in such a big fight like that. It was his night,” Coker said (via MMAjunkie.com).

McKee’s next title defense will come against the winner of the upcoming featherweight bout between Adam Borics and Jay Jay Wilson. He will be looking to improve to 19-0 with a win in that fight as he continues to show the MMA community that he’s one of the best fighters.

Do you agree with Scott Coker that AJ McKee is the No. 1 P4P fighter in MMA?