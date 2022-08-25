Merab Dvalishvili responds to fans critical of his win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278: “It’s his job to move and do something”

Merab Dvalishvili thinks Jose Aldo is also to blame for their UFC 278 fight not being fan-friendly.

Dvalishvili won a lackluster decision over Aldo in Salt Lake City, Utah in a fight that was primarily Dvalishvili pushing Aldo up against the Octagon. It was a disappointing fight that even Dana White ripped Dvalishvili for his performance.

“First of all, I love Jose. I don’t want to sh*t on Jose. But Jose had zero offense tonight,” White said at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference. “And Merab didn’t go after it like a guy that looks like he wants to fight for the title. And when asked the question about his friend holding the title and what did he want to do, he never really answered the question. I always say this: We’re the bells and whistles guys (in the UFC). We lay it out there for him, we give him the opportunity to shine, and it’s up to you to get out there and do it. That didn’t happen tonight.”

After the event, Merab Dvalishvili then was asked about his performance, and fans thinking it was boring. According to the now third-ranked bantamweight, he says some blame also has to go to Jose Aldo because he didn’t do anything.

“It was hard to time it to take him down. He was defending my takedowns good, and I wanted to be ready for his striking. I was winning the fight, and it’s his job to move and do something,” Dvalishvili said after UFC 278.

Even though White and fans were disappointed with the fight, Dvalishvili still got the win and extended his win streak to eight, and is likely a win or two away from fighting for the title.

