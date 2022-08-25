Mike Perry describes sparring sessions with Jake Paul: “I kind of wanted him to hit me”

Mike Perry has shared some details of his sparring sessions with Jake Paul.

‘Platinum’ is coming off a decision victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London last weekend. The victory was the second in a row for the 30-year-old inside the BKFC ring. However, he’s looking to make the move to the standard boxing ring next.

Following his victory over ‘MVP’, the UFC veteran called for a fight with Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has had back-to-back fight cancelations with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. With that in mind, Perry believes a matchup between them makes sense.

Beyond that, the two men have a history. Prior to the YouTuber’s victory over Ben Askren in March 2021, he brought in the fan-favorite to spar with him. Details were sparse as to how the session went, but naturally, Paul stated he got the better of the MMA fighter.

Now, on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Mike Perry has given his story behind the sparring session. The former UFC veteran admitted that Jake Paul got the better of him early on in their six-round affair.

However, the 30-year-old also stated that he let the YouTuber hit him early, to get an idea of how hard he hit. After that, Perry pressured for the rest of the session and landed some shots of his own. He also alleged that Paul stopped the spar early due to him being overwhelmed.

“He was getting tired dealing with me, and if he had an eight-round fight lined up and he only sparred six rounds with me,” explained Perry. “If I’m fighting an eight-round fight, I want to do an eight rounds, if not more. If you stopped early, it’s because I was getting the better of you in the later rounds.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Mike Perry continued, “Yes, you can come out, and you hit me like a sniper in the beginning, sure. But I kind of wanted him to hit me, I wanted to feel what that Jake Paul punch felt like, and it wasn’t that big of a problem. There was no pain, I just wanted to feel the punch, like, ‘Oh yeah, you hit me with your best shot, I’m still here, baby, I’m coming after you.’”

