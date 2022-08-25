The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The four fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Welterweight: Cedric Doumbe (2-0 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Cedric Doumbe — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 18, 2022

Doumbe was scheduled to face Darian Weeks in his Octagon debut at next weekend’s UFC Paris event. However, the fight was cancelled after the French MMA Federation (FMMAF) would not sanction the bout per the commissions rules that fighters with less than ten professional bouts must not have more than a four fight differential between them.

Middleweight: Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Luke Rockhold — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 23, 2022

Rockhold announced his retirement from mixed martial arts shortly following his unanimous decision loss to Paulo Costa at last Saturday’s UFC 278 event. The UFC’s former middleweight champion ended his storied MMA career with three straight losses.

Featherweight: Youssef Zalal (10-5-1 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Youssef Zalal — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 24, 2022

Zalal was handed his walking papers after going 0-3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances. ‘The Moroccan Devil’ most recently competed earlier this month at UFC San Diego, where he fought Da’Mon Blackshear to a majority draw.

Flyweight: Francisco Figueiredo (13-5-1 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Francisco Figueiredo — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 25, 2022

Francisco, the younger brother of reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, most recently competed at last Saturday’s UFC 278 event where he suffered a first-round submission loss to Amir Albazi. ‘Sniper’ had gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

