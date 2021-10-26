Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on the Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on the upcoming Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson exhibition boxing match.

It was recently announced that Paul would be fighting Tyson in an exhibition boxing match set for early 2022. For Paul, it will be his second straight high-profile boxing match against a legend of the sport following an exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather earlier this year. There were no judges for that fight since it was an exhibition bout, but Paul would have lost the fight had there been scorecards. However, the fact that Paul was able to go the distance with Mayweather was impressive in its own right. But a guy like Tyson who is bigger and who hits harder is a completely different task and Paul is likely well aware of the power difference.

Speaking on his podcast, Bisping shared his initial thoughts on the Paul vs. Tyson boxing match. While Bisping had kind words to say about Paul as far as his size and physique go, he also is well aware of the fact Tyson is likely going to KO him.

“Logan, you know, he’s tall, you know, he’s long. He’s kind of a big guy, he’s athletic. He’s got a great physique. Jake Paul is by far the better boxer I would say. If I had to pick who was better then I’d say Jake Paul’s way better but Logan, you know, he has some skills. He can certainly punch and as I say, he’s big and he’s athletic and he’ll learn from the fight against Floyd. Maybe he’ll learn to manage his gas tank a little better. But there’s just no way I don’t see Mike Tyson going out there and absolutely flatlining him,” Bisping said (h/t SportsKeeda).

