Gervonta Davis shares his picks for the Top 5 GOAT’s in sports history

By Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Gervonta Davis is sharing his picks for the Top 5 GOAT’s in sports history.

Gervonta Davis

Davis is hot off a win against Ryan Garcia via TKO in the seventh round of their boxing clash (see that here). The bout was labeled ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This’ and took place on Saturday, April 22nd at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the latest victory, Davis now has a record of 29-0 (27 KO’s) in the ring. Currently ranked as the world’s No.2 lightweight by ‘The Ring’ magazine, the 28-year-old is riding high.

In a YouTube video, Gervonta Davis shared his thoughts on who he believes are the Top 5 GOAT’s (Greatest of All Time) in sports history:

Muhammad Ali – “The Greatest”, regarded as one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century and frequently regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time.

Mike Tyson -“The Baddest Man on the Planet”, also considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Tom Brady – American former football quarterback who played in the National Football League for 23 seasons. Brady can boast a total of 7 Super Bowl victories and 5 Super Bowl MVP’s.

Tom Brady, Dana White, The Match, UFC

Image via NBC Sports

Michael Jordan – On the official NBA website, Jordan is listed as “the greatest basketball player of all time”. ‘MJ’ played fifteen seasons in the NBA, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Babe Ruth – George Herman ‘Babe’ Ruth was an American professional baseball player whose career spanned 22 seasons, from 1914 through 1935. Best known for his home run records: 29 (1919), 54 (1920), 59 (1921) and an astonishing 60 in 1927.

On the video, Davis also revealed who he believes is the greatest boxer ever and it is no other than Floyd Mayweather Jr. ‘Tank’ actually trained with the legendary fighter for his recent fight with Ryan Garcia.

Do you agree with Gervonta Davis? Who are your top 5 GOAT’s?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Gervonta Davis

