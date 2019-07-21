Juan Adams issues statement after acting ‘horribly’ in defeat to Greg Hardy

Juan Adams was not happy with the referee stoppage in his loss to former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.

The heavyweight showdown last all of 45-seconds. After Hardy landed a crisp jab, Adams made the decision to shoot in for a takedown. Hardy was able to avoid the shot and wound up taking top position after Juan stumbled to the canvas. From there, Greg Hardy would unleash a plethora of strikes, which eventually prompted the referee to step in and call a stop to the action.

Juan Adams immediately shot up to his feet and protested the stoppage, which honestly did not appear to be that controversial. The former Contender Series standout proceeded to exit the cage before Hardy was even announced the winner, a decision he now regrets.

Juan Adams took to Twitter with the following message for the UFC and his fans following tonight’s disappointing setback to former NFL player Greg Hardy.

I apologize to the ufc and to the fans for the way i acted after the fight. I let my emotions get the better of me and i acted horribly. To everyone present and watching at home i truly apologize. I took a few to the head and was caught up in the moment. — Juan Adams UFC (@chosenjuan285) July 21, 2019

Juan Adams continued in a separate post.

Guys i don’t party after a loss, I’m sorry. I am sorry for losing composure, i am sorry for not honoring my word, and all i can do is prove myself if given another opportunity. Whatever is next is next, but next week it’s back in the gym. — Juan Adams UFC (@chosenjuan285) July 21, 2019

With the win, Greg Hardy is now 5-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career. The ‘Prince of War’ has earned all five of his victories by way of first round knockout.

