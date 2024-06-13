Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Darren Till is venting his frustration after his boxing debut gets pushed back to November.

Till, a former UFC welterweight contender was scheduled to make his boxing debut on July 20th against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Arlington, Texas. Following the recent news that the Paul vs. Tyson bout had to be postponed due to illness, so was Till’s boxing debut.

‘The Gorilla’ (18-5 MMA) was released from his contract with the UFC in 2023 after suffering 3 consecutive losses in the cage, his latest submission loss coming against Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) in December of 2022 at UFC 282.

Darren Till, speaking on an episode of ‘TalkSport MMA’ shared frustration in having his boxing debut delayed:

“I spoke to my coach yesterday and was like, ‘Mate, how much more motivation to stay in the gym? I’ve been in the gym 18 months now literally just working on the craft of boxing. One of the biggest cards in the last decade. Obviously all the motivation was there and everything, and just woke up one day and I read the news like all of you.”

The 31-year-old Brit, who admits it’s hard to keep staying motivated in the gym, has been advised November is now the timeframe:

“That’s what it looks like, it looks like November now. I am under contract with Most Valuable Promotions, which is Jake Paul and his team. So that’s what it’s looking like. It’s just one of them. I don’t know where I’m getting the motivation from to stay in this gym.”

Concluding, Darren Till said (h/t MMAMania):

“But at least there’s a date there now and there’s still a goal.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Till vs. Chavez Jr. in the ring? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!