WATCH | Sean O’Malley faces off with Jake Paul following UFC 303 fight talks

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently met up with Jake Paul after agreeing to fight.

In case some fans around the world haven’t heard the news, UFC 303 is in major danger. According to reporting from Ariel Helwani, the welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is in doubt. Furthermore, the co-main event between Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg is reportedly now in danger as well.

In the last few days, there’s been a lot of discussion about who could replace ‘The Notorious’ in the main event. Given McGregor’s star power, there aren’t a lot of suitable options for the card. One name that has inserted himself into the conversation, is UFC champion Sean O’Malley. For his part, ‘Sugar’ hasn’t competed since a decision victory over Marlon Vera in March.

Taking to X earlier this week, Sean O’Malley offered to step in and ‘save’ UFC 303. However, the UFC bantamweight champion added that he would only be willing to fight Jake Paul in the main event. Quickly, ‘The Problem Child’ accepted his challenge on social media. While Paul hasn’t competed in MMA yet, he’s signed a deal to do so in the PFL.

RELATED: IAN GARRY PUSHES FOR UFC 303 FIGHT WITH MICHAEL PAGE TO BE FIVE ROUNDS: “I’M FEELING READY!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suga Sean O’Malley (@sugasean)

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley faces off with Jake Paul over fight talks

Earlier today, the two combat sports stars seemingly met up for a quick face-off. In the video, Jake Paul largely towers over Sean O’Malley, who makes some trash talk with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. While a fun video, there’s little chance that the two will ever step into the cage, or ring, with each other.

Furthermore, it won’t be happening next. While Sean O’Malley could fight at UFC 303 later this month, it absolutely won’t be against Jake Paul. As of now, the bantamweight champion is expected to meet Merab Dvalishvili in the second defense of his title later this year. While that bout hasn’t been signed, the two have been linked to a September or December fight date.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has business of his own to tend to. The boxer was originally slated to meet Mike Tyson in a boxing match on July 20th, but that bout was pushed to November due to the legend’s health issues. In recent days, Paul has been linked to a fight with BKFC star Mike Perry for next month.

What do you make of this face-off between Sean O’Malley and Jake Paul? Do you want to see that fight happen at UFC 303 later this month?