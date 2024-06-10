Savannah Marshall calls for MMA rematch with Claressa Shields after PFL debut: “I’m quite confident I’d do her in the cage”

By Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Women’s boxing star Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields inside the PFL cage.

Savannah Marshall, Claressa Shields

‘The Silent Assassin’ officially made the move to MMA over the weekend. Headlining PFL Europe 2, Savannah Marshall stepped into the cage for the first time opposite Mirela Vargas. In attendance was the British boxer’s longtime rival, Claressa Shields. Like Marshall, the ‘GWOAT’ is now fighting in MMA under the PFL banner.

Ultimately, it took less than a round for Savannah Marshall to move to 1-0 in her MMA career. The boxer battered Vargas on the feet, earning a first-round stoppage victory. Following the bout, Claressa Shields entered the cage for a moment with her rival. As boxers, the two are 1-1, with the American holding the win in the professional ranks.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today, Savannah Marshall discussed her PFL debut. There the undisputed super-middleweight boxing champion admitted that she still has a lot to learn to grow as an MMA fighter. However, she also feels that she can defeat Claressa Shields right now.

Savannah Marshall

Image via: @savmarshall1 on Instagram

Savannah Marshall calls for PFL rematch with longtime rival Claressa Shields

“I understand that it’s a business and I kind of want to ride that wave.” Savannah Marshall stated on The MMA Hour earlier today discussing her PFL debut. “I think, yeah, I showed that I can get off the floor. [But], I still need to work on my stand-up, adjusting to the whole defending kicks, that sort of thing. [Defending] takedowns. I don’t want to go through much of the stuff I’ve been working on because I didn’t get a chance to show it on Saturday.”

She concluded, “Yeah, I’m quite confident I would do Claressa [Shields] in the cage. I really do [believe it].”

While Savannah Marshall wants the chance to face Claressa Shields in the PFL cage, the latter is currently booked up. The boxer is currently set to headline a card going down from Detroit this July, against WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse. ‘Rampage’ claimed the title with a split-decision win over Abril Argentina Vidal last year.

What do you make of these comments from the boxing champion? Do you want to see Savannah Marshall vs. Claressa Shields 2 happen in the PFL cage?

