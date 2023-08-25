Merab Dvalishvili willing to wait a “year or more” for a title shot against Sean O’Malley: “I’m going to fight for the title next”

By Cole Shelton - August 25, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili says he won’t fight again unless it’s for the title.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvil is currently the second-ranked bantamweight and believes he has earned a title shot. However, at UFC 292, his close friend and teammate, Aljamain Sterling lost his title by second-round TKO to Sean O’Malley. Since then, Sterling has been campaigning for an immediate rematch, which Dvalishvili believes should happen.

If Sterling does get the next title shot, Merab Dvalishvili says he will wait for his turn as he expects ‘Funkmaster’ to win the belt and then move up to featherweight. Although that means Dvalishvili may not get his title shot for over a year, he says he is fine waiting.

“After Aljamain Sterling, I am the No. 1 contender. We all know that,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie. “I have a nine-fight winning streak and I beat two former champions back to back, I fought everybody who they put in front of me. … I think the right way is that Aljo comes back, beat O’Malley, get his belt back, and I think after that he may go up a weight class. If he vacates the belt and takes a vacation or something, I will fight for the belt with whoever will be next.

“Now, I don’t want to rush. I just don’t want any stupid fight, you know, because the fight doesn’t make sense. I don’t want to fight somebody that has a loss. What does this fight get me? I want to fight the top guys, I don’t want to test, I’m tested already,” Merab Dvalishvili said. “I proved it. My last opponents I dominated. … I’m the next guy after Aljo. So a good way would be to give Aljo a rematch and after that, I’m just going to wait for my title fight, and we’ll figure it out after. But I’m just going to fight for the title next – even if I have to wait a year or more.”

Although Dvalishvili says he will wait for a title shot, Dana White has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t like fighters waiting for their shot. With that, perhaps White and the UFC force Dvalishvili to take another fight.

Merab Dvalishvili is currently 16-4 as a pro and coming off a dominant decision win over Petr Yan. Dvalishvili is 9-2 in the UFC and on a nine-fight win streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals hardest-hitter in UFC career: "Hits like a truck"

Josh Evanoff - August 25, 2023
Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson declares intentions for one final title run after canceled return: "I'm not a gatekeeper"

Josh Evanoff - August 25, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson has his eye on the title.

Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

Korean Zombie expecting UFC Singapore fight against Max Holloway to be a "slugfest"

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2023

The Korean Zombie expects his UFC Singapore fight against Max Holloway to be a slugfest.

Ian Machado Garry, Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Ian Machado Garry promises Stephen Thompson fight happens next, says it will be a "show for the ages"

Cole Shelton - August 25, 2023

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will face Stephen Thompson his next time out.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou believes boxing match with Tyson Fury only ups the stakes for future Jon Jones fight: “It will just make that fight bigger”

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes his boxing match with Tyson Fury will only up the stakes for a future Jon Jones fight.

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith says he wouldn’t still be fighting if he didn’t believe he could become a UFC champion: “The whole reason I’m still here and still in this journey is the title”

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vows to make Sean Strickland his “b*tch” at UFC 293: “Behind the scenes he’s soft”

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

Israel Adesanya is vowing to make Sean Strickland his ‘b*tch’ at UFC 293.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie, UFC Singapore
Max Holloway

UFC Singapore: ‘Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie’ Weigh-in Results - All Fighters Make Weight

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

UFC Singapore kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which took place today, Friday, August 25th at the UFC host hotel in Singapore.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson announces he is “not done fighting” following latest loss at UFC 291: “F**k your retirementtal”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Tony Ferguson has claimed that he will not be retiring from mixed martial arts despite suffering his sixth straight defeat.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Chael Sonnen explains what Ian Garry needs to do in order to “get over” with fans after UFC 292

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what Ian Garry needs to do in order to make a real impact with MMA fans.