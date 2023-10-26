Former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway interested in fighting Justin Gaethje for the BMF title: “How about one for the fans?”

By Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is down for a showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

‘The Highlight’ is currently awaiting his next fight. Last defeating Dustin Poirier by knockout to win ‘BMF’ gold in July, he quickly called for a title shot against Islam Makhachev. The Russian recently defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, and Justin Gaethje quickly called for a title bid once again.

In fact, Justin Gaethje has stated that he doesn’t plan to fight until he gets a title shot. Well, it seems that he might want to change his mind after a challenge from Max Holloway. On X, ‘Blessed’ recently reacted to the lightweight’s comments about waiting out until he receives a title shot.

On social media, Max Holloway made it clear that he would love Justin Gaethje to reconsider. Furthermore, it seems that the Hawaiian would like to have ‘The Highlight’ put his BMF title on the line. If the fight happens, it would be his first at lightweight since a 2019 loss to Dustin Poirier.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

“If you change your mind bratha, how about one for the fans? #BMF @Justin_Gaethje” – Holloway wrote on social media earlier today.

For his part, Max Holloway has been out of action since a knockout win over The Korean Zombie this fall. That was the last bout for the Korean legend, while ‘Blessed’ again discussed his title hopes post-fight. Despite suffering three losses against Alexander Volkanovski, the Hawaiian is still holding out hope for a fourth bout with ‘The Great’.

Well, that was until today. Based on his response to Justin Gaethje on social media, it appears that Max Holloway is eyeing a move to lightweight. For a crack at BMF gold, anyway.

What do you make of this potential fight? Do you want to see Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje?

