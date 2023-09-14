UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich arrested on third DUI charge

Pat Miletich, a UFC Hall of Famer, has been arrested on his third drunk driving charge.

According to a report from KWQC, Miletich was taken into custody by Bettendorf Police Department after a call came in for a driver driving the wrong way. The report states that Pat Miletich crossed an embankment and stopped at a Shell station when the Police officer got to him and told Miletich to put his idling car in park while he was asleep.

“I observed the defendant asleep in the drivers’ seat of the above mentioned RAM 1500 while it was running,” an officer writes in the arrest affidavits about Pat Miletich. “The defendant left the vehicle in drive and had to be reminded several times to place the vehicle in park mode after officers had to wake him up.”

The police report states that Pat Miletich had “bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and an odor of ingested alcohol. The UFC Hall of Famer also reportedly refused all field sobriety testing prior to refusing a preliminary breath test.

Pat Miletich was arrested for a DUI, which is his third offense and is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.. He was booked at 6:16 a.m. local time, and released on a $5,000 bond at 7:59 a.m., as he also was arrested for a DUI in t in March 2019 and June 2021.

The arrest of Pat Miletich comes the morning of his scheduled press conference for his return fight against UFC veteran Mike Jackson. Miletich ended up making the press conference, and the fight is set to go down on Oct. 14 in the main event of Caged Aggression.

Pat Miletich is 29-7-2 as a pro-MMA fighter and last fought in 2008. He is the former UFC welterweight champion and went 8-2 in the promotion.