Logan Paul told Floyd Mayweather to “take it easy” during exhibition boxing match (Video)

New video footage shows that YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul told Floyd Mayweather to “take it easy” during their exhibition boxing match.

Paul and Mayweather met on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in an eight-round exhibition match between the popular YouTube star and the boxing legend. Although Paul was able to tough it out and survive the full eight rounds with Mayweather, he did take a beating during the fight and would have lost a decision had it been considered a professional boxing match with judges. Since it was just an exhibition bout, there were no judges, so there was no official winner or loser of their boxing match.

Paul, in fact, had to remind Mayweather during the fight that it was just an exhibition and not a pro fight. In new video footage unearthed from the fight, you can hear Paul telling Mayweather to tone it down and remind him that they were in an exhibition match.

“Chill champ, chill. It’s just an exhibition,” Paul said.

Mayweather went on to win the fight by decision, but there were many fans who accused him of carrying Paul in order for the fight to go the full eight rounds. The same thing was said about Mayweather when he fought Conor McGregor in his 50th professional boxing match a few years ago, as he appeared to let McGregor get some good shots in during the first couple of rounds before he turned on the jets late and got the knockout. The difference between that fight and this one was that one with McGregor impacted Mayweather’s pro record, so he chased the knockout when it was there. But against Paul, it appears as though Mayweather didn’t go as hard as he could have.

