Tanner Boser fires back at “dummies” accusing him of fence grabbing against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 30

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser fired back at the “dummies” accusing him of fence grabbing against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 30.

Boser fought OSP in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 card. The Canadian won the first round with his striking and appeared to be in control of the fight, but OSP landed a body lock clinch takedown in the second round and appeared to be going to work on the ground. However, Boser was able to stand back up to his feet and land the knockout blow on OSP soon after. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier said that Boser grabbed the fence, but replays showed it was inconclusive and that it was more than likely Boser using his knuckles to push off the fence, which is legal since he didn’t have his fingers through them. Either way, OSP said he plans on filing an appeal regarding the result of the fight.

Taking to his social media the day after the fight, Boser fired back the “dummies” who said that was fence grabbing, showing a photo where he clearly had a closed fist near the cage.

Saved the summer. And I didn’t grab the damn fence you dummies.

Pictures of me winning the fight and of me explicitly not grabbing the fence.

Despite the somewhat controversial finish, Boser officially snapped a two-fight losing skid to Andrei Arlovski and Ilir Latifi and was able to get back into the win column with the victory over OSP. It was a must-win fight for Boser, who knew that losing three straight fights would likely spell the end of his UFC career, and he got the job done in spectacular fashion, so it will be interesting to see what the UFC matchmaker have next for him.

Do you think Tanner Boser grabbed the fence against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 30?