Anderson Silva reacts following victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Mexico

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva reacted following his split decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Mexico.

Silva stepped back into the boxing ring for the first fight since 2005 when he took on Chavez Jr. at the “Tribute to the Kings” event at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. Considering Silva is now 46 years old and was cut by the UFC after three straight losses to Uriah Hall, Jared Cannonier, and Israel Adesanya, seeing him enter the boxing ring for the first time in 16 years and take out a veteran like Chavez Jr. — who is a decade younger and who has 60 professional boxing matches — is actually quite a feather in Silva’s cap.

Speaking to the fans following the match, Silva admitted that he was extremely happy with the result of the fight and he wanted to thank his coaches for helping him prepare for it.

Silva: I feel so happy. I'm very… wow… I need to say thank you because my coaches work a lot and when I started this camp training, I talk to my coach and said I need to do this because I love fighting and boxing is my dream for many, many years #TributeToTheKings — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 20, 2021

For Silva, going in there and beating someone with such a big name like Chavez Jr. could help him get other high-profile opponents for future boxing matches. Silva is a massive name in the world of combat sports and the fact he was able to enter the ring and take out someone with such a big like like Chavez Jr. as a huge underdog is beyond impressive. Getting this win over Chavez Jr. could help get Silva the opportunities for other big paydays in the world of boxing. Silva was counted out by a lot of people heading back into boxing following his cut from the UFC, but he showed against Chavez Jr. that he has all the skills to beat someone at their own game, and it showed once again what a legend he truly is.

What do you think is next for Anderson Silva after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision in his return to the boxing ring?