Chael Sonnen explains why EPO was his preferred drug of choice: “It’s going to give you more endurance”

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen explained why EPO was his preferred drug of choice, saying that “it’s going to give you more endurance.”

Sonnen was a big star for the UFC in the early part of the 2010s but his career went downhill after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs on three occasions, which eventually led to the end of his career in the UFC. He finished off his career with a stint in Bellator, and ever since retiring in 2019, Sonnen has been incredibly open about his previous use of performance-enhancing drugs during his mixed martial arts career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen spoke about PEDs ahead of TJ Dillashaw’s return to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw hasn’t fought in over two years since testing positive for EPO, the same substance that former cycling star Lance Armstrong tested positive for. According to Sonnen, EPO was his favorite drug during his MMA career because it gave him better cardio and the ability to push harder in training.

“EPO, of all the performance enhancers, I will tell you, personal experience here. I’m an expert in performance enhancers — for all the wrong reasons — but an expert nonetheless. EPO, without question, is my favorite,” Chael Sonnen said (h/t BloodyElbow.com). “I felt I’ve taken everything. I’ve gone into GNC’s or health stores and tried everything on the shelf on the off chance that something would work — and it doesn’t. They’re all junk. None of that stuff anywhere on those shelves works. But the same is true with performance enhancements, you’re not going to get a bump on all of them.

“(EPO) directly affects your cardiovascular output. It’s not going to make you bigger, it’s not going to make you leaner, it’s not going to make you stronger. It’s going to give you more endurance A guy that takes EPO, particularly in training, can now just train longer,” Sonnen said. “He can hit the bag that many times more. He can jump that rope many times more.”