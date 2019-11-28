Tito Ortiz willing to help Youtuber Logan Paul transition into MMA

MMA legend Tito Ortiz is bridging the gap between sports and entertainment, as the 44-year old will reportedly help Youtube star Logan Paul transition into MMA.

The 24-year old internet sensation has amassed over 20 million followers due to his video content and Impaulsive podcast. He has recently been dabbling in combat sports and faced his fellow Youtuber, KSI, in a boxing match in 2018. The fight resulted in a majority draw.

The rivals faced off for a second time in the much-anticipated rematch earlier this month. The fight ended in a split decision victory for KSI. However, the close call ruling was shrouded in controversy after Paul was deducted two points for hitting his opponent on his way down.

Despite a disappointing rematch outcome for Paul, he has no plans on hanging up his gloves and is even considering competing in MMA. During a red carpet event for the documentary “One Night” detailing the Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua fight, Paul revealed that he is in talks with Tito Ortiz about training:

“We were talking about MMA honestly,” he said (via Dazn). “Boxing is cool, but I feel like my future is in MMA.”

Paul also has experience as an amateur wrestler during high school.

Ortiz is positive about the Youtuber’s fighting future:

“When a young guy like that who happened just to have a bright mind and strong and wanna work hard, it’s good to see,” he said.

“You wanna make sure you build guys the right way. When they’re young, they gotta be built the right way, they gotta do the right things so I couldn’t give an opponent. I wanna make sure how good he was in MMA in general.”

Whilse Paul has his sights set on a potential MMA move, he is also open to a trilogy bout against his Youtube adversary:

“I will be fighting a third time,” Paul said.

“I don’t know if it will be against KSI. If I were KSI, I wouldn’t fight me again. That seems silly. The circumstances really worked out for him that day. It just seems like it would be really dangerous for him.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/28/2019.