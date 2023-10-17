John Fury admits he would’ve had “no qualms” if KSI got the decision over Tommy Fury, says the fight “wasn’t a good watch”

By Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

John Fury admits he would have had no issue had KSI beaten his son Tommy Fury on Saturday night.

John Fury and Tommy Fury

KSI and Fury headlined the PRIME card from Manchester, England. KSI had success early on, including Fury having a point taken from him. The fight was lackluster as neither threw much volume, and when the final bell rang it was a toss-up who would get the win.

Ultimately, it was Tommy Fury who edged out a unanimous decision win – originally a majority decision but there was a math error on one of the judges’ scorecards. Although Fury beat KSI on all three judges’ scorecards, his dad John Fury knew it was a close fight and said he would’ve had no problem had KSI gotten the win.

“To be honest with you, styles make fights and it wasn’t a good watch, cause I’m used to seeing two men stand up and box properly,” John Fury said to BoxingSocial about KSI vs. Tommy Fury. “But, when another man’s from another background completely to what we’re doing, it’s hard to replicate for sparring, but we knew what he was going to do and I didn’t expect the referee to let him get away with as much holding. He was holding him constantly and he couldn’t get his arms out, he was smothering his work, it was horrible to watch. Listen, like I said to mark the end of it, if he had gotten the decision, there’d have been no qualms from me.

“They both had a go and that’s what it is, but don’t forget they’re only novices aren’t they. Look at the pressure on Tommy every time he goes in the ring, it’s nothing but pressure because he has to do the business, doesn’t he? He just seems to carry the weight of the world on his back but it’s only experience, he’ll get better. You can’t train for people like that. At the end of the day, if they don’t want to fight, they don’t want to fight, do they? Enough said, can’t say anymore,” John Fury continued about KSI-Tommy Fury.

As John Fury says, the fight wasn’t the most entertaining but Tommy Fury did edge out the win. However, it was a very close fight, and perhaps KSI and Tommy Fury end up running it back in the future.

