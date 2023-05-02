search
Francis Ngannou Jake Paul

Jake Paul defends Francis Ngannou amidst reports of impending PFL signing: “Best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world”

By Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2023
Francis Ngannou

PFL’s Jake Paul has taken to social media to defend Francis Ngannou.

‘The Predator’ is currently searching for his next home in MMA. In January, Ngannou left the UFC as the promotion’s reigning heavyweight champion, vacating the title in the process. Following his exit, the company quickly set Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant championship in March.

In that UFC 285 main event, ‘Bones’ won by first-round submission. While the promotion is already back to business as usual, Ngannou still hasn’t signed anywhere. Instead, the exact issue has happened. Promoters such as BKFC’s David Feldman, and ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong recently announced they were out on the heavyweight’s free agency.

However, it seems that Francis Ngannou might be signed sooner rather than later. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been linked repeatedly to PFL over the last few months. Earlier this week, Ariel Helwani even reported that Ngannou had something of a verbal agreement with a promotion, with PFL being the rumored company.

Nonetheless, Jake Paul has now come to the former heavyweight champion’s defense. On Twitter, ‘The Problem Child’ seemingly took aim at the aforementioned Sityodtong and ONE Championship. Paul implied that the promoter had attempted to devalue Ngannou with his recent comments.

PFL’s Jake Paul comes to Francis Ngannou’s defense 

“Funny how promoters always try to devalue fighters for their own benefit / narrative. Francis is the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world and he deserves to be treated as such.”
It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time that Jake Paul has discussed Francis Ngannou’s free agency. Earlier this year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer opined that PFL has everything to offer the former UFC champion.
Paul has noted that, like himself, Ngannou has an interest in boxing. While ‘The Problem Child’ is yet to make his MMA debut, he signed with PFL earlier this year with the intention of competing in both sports.
What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou in the PFL? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

ONE Championship's Chatri Sityodtong alleges Francis Ngannou turned down $20 million dollar payday: "The money wasn't enough"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Ariel Helwani reveals Francis Ngannou could find his next MMA home as soon as this week

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2023

According to Ariel Helwani, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou won’t be a free agent for long. ‘The Predator’ has been out of the octagon for over a year, last defeating Ciryl Gane by decision […]

Francis Ngannou
ONE Championship

ONE Championship drops out of running to sign Francis Ngannou: "We decided not to submit our final offer"

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2023

Francis Ngannou will not be signing with ONE Championship. After Ngannou fought out his UFC contract and was released from the promotion, many expected him to sign with another promotion rather quickly. The former UFC […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul responds after Nate Diaz accuses him of being on steroids: "We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. Let’s do 15 rounds"

Chris Taylor - April 28, 2023

Jake Paul has responded after his upcoming boxing opponent Nate Diaz accused him of being on steroids. Paul and Diaz are scheduled to collide on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for upcoming Jake Paul fight to be made 12 rounds: “Ur on steroids so let’s put that sh*t to work”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Nate Diaz is calling for the upcoming fight with Jake Paul to be moved to 12 rounds. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5th  at […]

ONE Championship CEO reveals impending meeting with Francis Ngannou: "Biggest offer on the table"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2023
Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz reacts after Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer to serve as the backup fighter on August 5: “I’ll fight someone who can really fight”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2023

Nate Diaz has reacted to Jake Paul accepting KSI’s offer for the YouTuber to be a back-up fighter for their bout on August 5. Earlier this month, it was announced that Nate Diaz and Jake […]

Jake Paul

Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for picking Nate Diaz to defeat him in August boxing match: "Just drink the rest of your life away"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has again blasted former UFC champion, Conor McGregor. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since February, when he faced Tommy Fury. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber’s […]

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor shares bold prediction for upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Jeffrey Walter - April 23, 2023

Former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor has shared a bold prediction for the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Diaz and Paul are set to square off in an eight-round – 185lbs boxing […]

Curtis Blaydes Francis Ngannou
Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes explains why he believes Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing compared to Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

Curtis Blaydes has explained why he thinks former opponent Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing than Conor McGregor did. This weekend, Curtis Blaydes will take on Sergei Pavlovich in a blockbuster heavyweight collision. […]