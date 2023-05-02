Jake Paul defends Francis Ngannou amidst reports of impending PFL signing: “Best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world”

PFL’s Jake Paul has taken to social media to defend Francis Ngannou.

‘The Predator’ is currently searching for his next home in MMA. In January, Ngannou left the UFC as the promotion’s reigning heavyweight champion, vacating the title in the process. Following his exit, the company quickly set Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant championship in March.

In that UFC 285 main event, ‘Bones’ won by first-round submission. While the promotion is already back to business as usual, Ngannou still hasn’t signed anywhere. Instead, the exact issue has happened. Promoters such as BKFC’s David Feldman, and ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong recently announced they were out on the heavyweight’s free agency.

However, it seems that Francis Ngannou might be signed sooner rather than later. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been linked repeatedly to PFL over the last few months. Earlier this week, Ariel Helwani even reported that Ngannou had something of a verbal agreement with a promotion, with PFL being the rumored company.

Nonetheless, Jake Paul has now come to the former heavyweight champion’s defense. On Twitter, ‘The Problem Child’ seemingly took aim at the aforementioned Sityodtong and ONE Championship. Paul implied that the promoter had attempted to devalue Ngannou with his recent comments.

PFL’s Jake Paul comes to Francis Ngannou’s defense

Funny how promoters always try to devalue fighters for their own benefit / narrative. Francis is the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world and he deserves to be treated as such. https://t.co/VBA5dnzQ9h — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 2, 2023

“Funny how promoters always try to devalue fighters for their own benefit / narrative. Francis is the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world and he deserves to be treated as such.”

It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time that Jake Paul has discussed Francis Ngannou’s free agency. Earlier this year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer opined that PFL has everything to offer the former UFC champion.

Paul has noted that, like himself, Ngannou has an interest in boxing. While ‘The Problem Child’ is yet to make his MMA debut, he signed with PFL earlier this year with the intention of competing in both sports.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou in the PFL? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!