Report | UFC is working on a fight between bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov

The UFC is targeting a pivotal fight at bantamweight.

According to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the UFC is looking to put together a bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. It’s uncertain when the fight will take place and if it will be a headliner, but all signs point to that scrap happening next. Nurmagomedov also hinted on Instagram that he has a fight lined up, so expect the official booking to come sooner than later.

“I have a fight. It will be my best performance,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram.

Cory Sandhagen (16-4) is on a two-fight win streak and picked up a split-decision win over Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Antonio back in March. Prior to that, he scored a TKO victory over Song Yadong. Sandhagen is currently ranked fourth at bantamweight and has been in the UFC since 2018.

In his UFC career, Sandhagen holds notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Marlon Moraes, Raphael Assuncao, and John Lineker among others. His losses inside the Octagon have come to Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw, and Petr Yan for the interim bantamweight title.

Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and is coming off a highlight-reel first-round knockout win over Raoni Barcelos back in January. His other wins came over Nate Maness by decision, Brian Kelleher by first-round submission and a second-round submission win over Sergey Morozov.

Nurmagomedov is ranked 11th at bantamweight and is the former Gorilla Fight (now Eagle FC) bantamweight champion and is the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before signing with the UFC, he had picked up a notable win over Saidyokub Kakhramonov by decision at PFL 7 in 2018.

