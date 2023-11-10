Tommy Fury reveals the text message he received from Jake Paul following his decision victory over KSI

Tommy Fury has revealed the text message he received from Jake Paul following his recent victory over KSI.

Last month, Tommy Fury was able to defeat KSI via decision in their boxing showdown in Manchester. It took his professional record to 10-0, and it came eight months after he was also able to pick up a win over Jake Paul. In the eyes of Fury, and many others, that now makes him the king of crossover boxing.

Either way, though, Fury himself will admit he wasn’t at his best against KSI. With that being said, many believe he still did enough to get the job done – but KSI disagrees.

As it turns out, Jake Paul was kind enough to send his former rival Fury a message of support in the wake of the victory.