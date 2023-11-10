Tommy Fury reveals the text message he received from Jake Paul following his decision victory over KSI
Tommy Fury has revealed the text message he received from Jake Paul following his recent victory over KSI.
Last month, Tommy Fury was able to defeat KSI via decision in their boxing showdown in Manchester. It took his professional record to 10-0, and it came eight months after he was also able to pick up a win over Jake Paul. In the eyes of Fury, and many others, that now makes him the king of crossover boxing.
Either way, though, Fury himself will admit he wasn’t at his best against KSI. With that being said, many believe he still did enough to get the job done – but KSI disagrees.
As it turns out, Jake Paul was kind enough to send his former rival Fury a message of support in the wake of the victory.
Fury reveals Paul interaction
“He [Jake Paul] messaged me the other day and said congratulations brother, I could tell there was something wrong with your hand, all this sort of stuff, being extra nice [laughs]. At the end of the day, it’s one of them. I think the fight is inevitable. He knows that I’m his biggest draw, and for me now, sitting at the top, I’ve done things that he hasn’t done. Him and KSI have been talking about fighting for years.
“I literally came and inside twelve months, beat the pair of them on their own show. I don’t know, it is what it is. It’s my choices now. No matter what, I’m the head of this crossover thing now. It’s alright my saying [that] because I’ve beat the two best men in it. Whoever I want to fight next, it’s up to me. I can pick and choose these guys, and rightly so.”
Do you agree with Tommy Fury? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
