KSI eyeing showdown with Tommy Fury ahead of boxing return: “I’m definitely down”

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI believes he could share the ring with Tommy Fury soon.

‘The Nightmare’ is set to return to action this Saturday night from the O2 Arena in London. The 29-year-old will face not one, but two opponents tomorrow. The British star will open the event with a fight with a former football player, turned rapper, Swarmz.

If he’s successful, the YouTuber will move to face professional boxer, Luis Alcatraz Pineda, in the headliner. If he defeats the Mexican-born fighter, he will cross off the checklist of fighting an established boxer. Something that his long-time foe, Jake Paul, has been attempting to do for some time.

The two YouTube stars have gone back and forth for the last few months. Paul has stated that his British foe is ducking him. Meanwhile, the latter has said that the goal is to fight his longtime foe at Wembley Stadium next year.

However, it seems that KSI has a different opponent in mind for after Saturday. The 29-year-old revealed in an interview with TalkSport that he could fight Tommy Fury next. ‘TNT’ hasn’t fought since his win over Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte in April.

The 23-year-old is also known for his two failed bookings with ‘The Problem Child’. While both men have spoken of fighting Jake Paul next, it seems that they could instead fight each other.

“I’m definitely down to fight Tommy Fury, one hundred percent. I don’t want to say too much, but for me that could make sense for my next fight after the 27th. There’s obviously other names, but Tommy Fury is one of the names.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

