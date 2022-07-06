Tommy Fury issues statement on withdrawal of Jake Paul fight: “I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter”

Tommy Fury has explained his withdrawal from his showdown with Jake Paul.

‘TNT’ and ‘The Problem Child’ were set to face off this August at Madison Square Garden on Showtime pay-per-view. The fight was a re-booking of their failed December 2021 showdown. That outing was canceled due to a Fury injury.

Almost instantly after the August fight was rumored, Tommy Fury began running into issues. The fight’s announcement was halted due to issues with drug testing, but it was eventually made official. Once official, Fury was then denied entry to the United States.

Due to the entry issues, Jake Paul set a timer on the fight. The YouTuber-turned-boxer gave his foe until today to figure out the issue. Sadly, Fury was unable to get the VISA issue resolved, and Paul has moved on. He will now face Hasim Rahman Jr. instead.

For his part, Tommy Fury has now given a statement on his withdrawal from the fight on Instagram. The cruiserweight prospect stated that he is gutted due to the cancelation. He also echoed a previous sentiment that he would be willing to fight in a neutral country.

“I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved.”

Tommy Fury continued, “I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be anytime, any place, anywhere.”

