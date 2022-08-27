Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge and KO’s Adriano Moraes (Video)

Demetrious Johnson reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title by knocking out Adriano Moraes this evening in Singapore.

Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) had previously met in 2021, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ by way of a flying knee. Along with handing Johnson his first career KO loss, Moraes took home the promotions flyweight title which was once again on the line this evening.

While many wondered how Demetrious Johnson’s chin would hold up following his first career knockout loss, the former UFC flyweight champion was not at all worried.

“I’ve been hit hard before and I never doubt myself. At the end of the day, when it comes to the chin, it’s a chin — it’s just like your brain, it’s just like your knees, it’s just like your overall health. The body is a ticking time bomb for an athlete, right? It’s just a matter of time where an injury is going to happen and put me out of the sport.” (h/t MMAFighting)

advertisement - continue reading below

Demetrious Johnson continued:

“So, when it came to my chin and when I got blasted, I mean, I don’t know how many people can take a knee — when they’re trying to get up — straight to the f****** face and be able to get up like, ‘That was a good knee, dawg. Good knee. Good job.’ Yeah, it was a knee and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

Demetrious Johnson was able to exact his revenge on Adriano Moraes this evening in devastating fashion. ‘Mighty Mouse’ connected with a big knee late in round four that left Moraes unconscious.

See the nasty finish below:

advertisement - continue reading below

MIGHTY MOUSE!!!!!! Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge and KO's Adriano Moraes!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xGjnQiC3ex — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 27, 2022

What did you think of tonight’s rematch between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes on ONE on Prime Video 1? Is a trilogy fight now warranted?