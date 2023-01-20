Kalle Sauerland confirms Misfits Boxing is in discussions to book Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly in discussions with Misfits Boxing.

‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last year. Following the victory, Ngannou revealed that he was fighting compromised against ‘Bon Gamin’. As a result of a knee injury, he’s spent over a year out of the cage.

However, he likely wouldn’t have fought for the remainder of 2022 anyway. Prior to, and following the event, Ngannou discussed his battles with the UFC brass and Dana White. Along with that, the heavyweight champion’s contract was expiring at the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou decided to turn down an $8 million dollar offer from the UFC to sign elsewhere. While the money wasn’t an issue, he reportedly had other issues with the promotion. Namely, a lack of health insurance, sponsors, and a fighter advocate present during negotiations.

The UFC quickly booked Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title for March. However, Ngannou doesn’t have anything booked, and it’s not certain where he will sign. Earlier this week, he did reveal his plans to fight in July, likely in his boxing debut, but nothing official.

We now know that debut could come under the Misfits Boxing branding and against Derek Chisora. Longtime boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland discussed the signing in a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans and admitted the two sides are already in contact.

‘Del Boy’ currently holds a professional boxing record of 33-13, having last been knocked out by Tyson Fury in December.

“I’d love to sign him, I think he’d fit perfectly in with our crossover stuff with Misfits,” stated Sauerland in a recent interview regarding Francis Ngannou. “We can build him on there, bring over Derek Chisora, a big fight like that you know? There’s a lot of good fights for him.”

He continued, “I think Mams [Taylor] is speaking to their people. I’m sure a lot of people are speaking to their people, but I think we can offer him something unique. I’m not involved, but my partner Mams is discussing with his people, yes.”

Misfits Boxing is the popular crossover boxing promotion that was started by KSI last year. While the company normally features influencers, they’ve previously held professional matchups as well.

Last November, Greg Hardy defeated Hasim Rahman Jr. on Misfits Boxing 3, in one of the rare professional matchups. Given Kalle Sauerland’s comments, we could see Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora at an event somewhere down the line.

