The UFC removes three fighters from their active roster, including Blagoy Ivanov

The UFC have removed three fighters from their active roster, including heavyweight fighter Blagoy Ivanov.

All of these removals come following UFC Vegas 76 which took place on Saturday, July 1st at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada and UFC 290 which took place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

According to ‘UFC Roster Watch’ on ‘Twitter‘, the following fighters have parted ways with the promotion:

Fighter removed: Robbie Lawler

Robbie ‘Ruthless’ Lawler (30-16 MMA) most recently defeated Niko Price (15-7 MMA) by way of knockout at 0:38 of round 1 at UFC 290 earlier this month. The 41-year-old proceeded to retire following the victory and is therefore no longer on the UFC’s active roster.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Lawler said:

“It’s amazing, I’ve had a long career. I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

Fighter removed: Blagoy Ivanov

Blagoy ‘Baga’ Ivanov (19-6 MMA) had 4 losses in his last 6 fights in the Octagon. The 36-year-old had back-to-back losses against Marcin Tybura (24-7 MMA) in February of this year and Alexander Romanov (17-2 MMA) early this month. Both losses came via unanimous decision.

Fighter removed: Damir Ismagulov

Damir Ismagulov (24-3 MMA) was coming off back-to-back losses against Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA) in December of 2022 and most recently Grant Dawson (20-1 MMA) on July 1st of this year. Both defeats were by unanimous decision. Prior to those losses, the 32-year-old had won an impressive 19 consecutive fights in the cage.

Are you surprised with the latest UFC roster removals?

