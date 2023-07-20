The UFC removes three fighters from their active roster, including Blagoy Ivanov

By Susan Cox - July 20, 2023

The UFC have removed three fighters from their active roster, including heavyweight fighter Blagoy Ivanov.

Blagoy Ivanov

All of these removals come following UFC Vegas 76 which took place on Saturday, July 1st at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada and UFC 290 which took place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

According to ‘UFC Roster Watch’ on ‘Twitter‘, the following fighters have parted ways with the promotion:

Fighter removed: Robbie Lawler

Robbie ‘Ruthless’ Lawler (30-16 MMA) most recently defeated Niko Price (15-7 MMA) by way of knockout at 0:38 of round 1 at UFC 290 earlier this month. The 41-year-old proceeded to retire following the victory and is therefore no longer on the UFC’s active roster.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Lawler said:

“It’s amazing, I’ve had a long career. I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

Fighter removed: Blagoy Ivanov

Blagoy ‘Baga’ Ivanov (19-6 MMA) had 4 losses in his last 6 fights in the Octagon. The 36-year-old had back-to-back losses against Marcin Tybura (24-7 MMA) in February of this year and Alexander Romanov (17-2 MMA) early this month.  Both losses came via unanimous decision.

Fighter removed: Damir Ismagulov

Damir Ismagulov (24-3 MMA) was coming off back-to-back losses against Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA) in December of 2022 and most recently Grant Dawson (20-1 MMA) on July 1st of this year. Both defeats were by unanimous decision. Prior to those losses, the 32-year-old had won an impressive 19 consecutive fights in the cage.

Are you surprised with the latest UFC roster removals?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Blagoy Ivanov UFC

Related

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

Paulo Costa reacts after booking Khamzat Chimaev fight for UFC 294

Susan Cox - July 20, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

UFC Nashville gets a new main event as Cory Sandhagen now takes on Rob Font

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Cory Sandhagen will remain on UFC Nashville and will still headline the card.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reacts after Umar Nurmagomedov is forced to withdraw from UFC Nashville main event

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov pulling out of his scheduled bout against Cory Sandhagen.

Conor McGregor
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Conor McGregor’s celebration on TUF 31: “Wasn’t actually running to celebrate the win”

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Henry Cejudo has used Conor McGregor’s celebration on The Ultimate Fighter to take another shot at the Irishman.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya responds to critics claiming he is “soft” for promoting Sean Strickland as future opponent

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on critics calling him soft as he prepares to take on Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Video | Umar Nurmagomedov shares footage of injury that forced him out of Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims he is now fighting Sean Strickland at UFC 293 as Dricus Du Plessis won't accept

Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023

Israel Adesanya says he won’t be fighting Dricus Du Plessis his next time out.

Dana White, UFC 294
Islam Makhachev

Dana White announces main and co-main event of UFC 294 including Islam Makhachev's title defense

Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023

UFC president Dana White has announced the main and co-main event of UFC 294 which is set to take place on October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

Maycee Barber and Julianna Pena.
Maycee Barber

Julianna Pena responds to Maycee Barber: "This girl has never fought for a world title!"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has taken aim at Maycee Barber.

Conor-McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor celebrates first team win over Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter: "We're horses!"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor has finally scored a win over Michael Chandler.