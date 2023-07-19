Nate Diaz planning UFC return after Jake Paul boxing match: “We’re letting this guy talk s*it?”

By Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has promised an MMA return ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz

The Stockton slugger has been out of action since a short-notice clash with Tony Ferguson last September. Originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, ‘Borz’ was pulled after missing weight. In the pay-per-view headliner, Nate Diaz instead scored a submission win over ‘El Cucuy’.

Now, the former title challenger is set for the first boxing match of his career. In August, Nate Diaz will face Jake Paul, who is coming off a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. The two will headline a DAZN pay-per-view card from Dallas, with ‘The Problem Child’ promising a knockout win.

However, Nate Diaz isn’t exactly planning on beginning a boxing career. In a recent interview with Bradley Martyn, the former title challenger discussed his boxing debut against Jake Paul. There, he revealed plans to return to the UFC after the one-off August fight.

According to Nate Diaz, he left the UFC to show Jake Paul what a real fighter is. While he’s previously had issues with Dana White and others, he believes things will be different after August.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT SLAMS ‘PUBLICITY STUNT’ CALLOUT FROM LOGAN PAUL: “PEOPLE ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT ME!”

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

“Yeah, yeah,” Nate Diaz quickly answered when asked if he’ll fight in the UFC again. “I’m going to get this fight done with, and then everything changes. People don’t understand that. Everything changes with every fight… Even out of the UFC, big performances, good performances, motherf*ckers talking about Jake Paul, Jake Paul comes on the scene starts yelling crazy s*it at people. I didn’t like that this guy actually thinks he’ll beat everyone’s f*cking a*s, and is louder than all you fools that are actually beating people’s a*s.”

He continued, “So, now I have to step the f*ck out to box real quick and whoop this motherf*cker’s a*s, so everyone knows who’s the real a*s-whooper. You understand what I’m saying?… This fool is popping off, and everyone is going ‘We’re real fighters’ so go prove it motherf*cker. Go beat his a*s for talking s*it… Like, on that big of a stage we’re letting this guy talk s*it about the whole roster?”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

