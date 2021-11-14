Jake Paul sends a warning to Nate Diaz: “I’m going to Stockton slap the sh*t out of that bitch”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul sent a warning to Nate Diaz, saying that “I’m going to Stockton slap the sh*t out of that bitch.”

Paul is set to take on Tommy Fury next month in Tampa in his last test professional boxing match. On the undercard, Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila takes on Anthony Taylor, the man who Fury just defeated. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul was asked about having Diaz’s teammate on his undercard, and if he is interested in facing Diaz. Paul responded by taking a shot at Diaz’s boxing skills, slagging his record, and then saying he would beat him up.

“By who’s account? He’s got the best hands? Who said that? Bro, this guy has like 40 losses on his record,” Paul said. “Yeah, for sure (I’d fight Diaz). I’m going to beat him up into a pulp, no problem. I’m going to Stockton slap the sh*t out of that bitch.”

It will be interesting to see what Diaz says if he sees these comments from Paul. It does seem like there is legitimate heat here between the two, and they both are businessmen who surely know that a fight between them would sell huge on pay-per-view, too. So don’t be surprised if we do indeed end up seeing Paul fight Diaz inside the boxing ring one day. Diaz is currently in the final fight of his UFC contract and there is no telling what could be next for him after it’s over. It’s possible he could re-sign with the UFC or perhaps go to Bellator or PFL, but if we go by what Josh Thomson recently said on his “Weighing In” podcast, then Diaz will be leaving the UFC to fight Paul next year.

Do you want to see a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, and who do you think would win that fight if it ever took place inside the boxing ring?