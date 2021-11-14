Khamzat Chimaev issues fiery callouts of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev took to his social media to issue fiery callouts of both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Chimaev is one of the UFC’s biggest and brightest young stars heading into 2022. In his last fight at UFC 267, Chimaev smashed Li Jingliang in the first round in what was an absolutely incredible performance. It was a great win for Chimaev, and there are some fans and media who now believe that he could fight for the title with just one more win. He is already 4-0 in the UFC and has looked absolutely amazing, so there is reason to believe that this is a fighter who has all the makings of someone who could be a champ one day.

However, it looks like Chimaev has different fish to catch. Taking to his social media, Chimaev called out both Diaz and McGregor. Take a look at his callout of the stars below.

Let’s make Big drama show @TheNotoriousMMA

I’m coming 209 @NateDiaz209

UFC president Dana White said following UFC 267 that he was considering booking Chimaev against Diaz, so that fight does seem like there is a possibility of it happening. So far it appears that Diaz is looking at other potential opponents in what could be the final fight of his UFC career, so we will see if it actually happens. If it doesn’t happen, then Chimaev has no problem calling out McGregor, who is by far the biggest star in the sport. It feels like Chimaev is going after the biggest-possible names that he can call out as it doesn’t get any bigger than both McGregor and Diaz. We will see what the UFC does next, but of the two names, a fight pitting Chimaev against Diaz seems more likely than a McGregor matchup.

Are you interested in seeing Khamzat Chimaev fight either Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz next?