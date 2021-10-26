Josh Thomson claims Nate Diaz is leaving the UFC: “I want you guys all to know this, Nate is leaving”

Former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson claims MMA superstar Nate Diaz is leaving the UFC after his next fight.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. The setback marked Nate’s second in a row and put him on the final fight of his current contract with the UFC.

“Yeah, he’s got one more fight. We are working on a fight for him.” Dana White recently confirmed. “Tony (Ferguson) wasn’t one of the guys we were working on, but we are working on a fight for Nate now. He’s got one fight left.”

According to Bellator commentator Josh Thomson, the next walk Nate Diaz makes to the Octagon will be his last.

“I want you guys all to know this. He [Nate Diaz] is leaving the UFC.” Thomson said on his ‘Weighing In’ podcast with John McCarthy. “He’s fighting Jake Paul. They’re going to fight. That fight’s gonna happen.”

Josh Thomson is the only man to ever knockout Nate Diaz. ‘The Punk’ stopped the ‘Stockton Slugger’ with a head kick and punches back in April of 2013.

Diaz, a former UFC lightweight title challenger, has spent his last five fights competing inside of the UFC’s stacked welterweight division. During that stretch the Californian has gone 2-3, scoring wins over Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis.

UFC President Dana White recently attempted to lure Nate Diaz into signing a new contract during a interview with TSN.

“That’s up to him,” White said when asked if Nate’s future would be in the UFC. “I mean that is a decision he needs to make. Listen, for a lot of these guys… There’s no secret about it. If you believe that you are one of the best in the world and if you believe that you can win a world title here, or hang with the top five. Then this is where you should be. The minute you start doubting that is the case, you’ve got to start looking at other options.”

