Home » Boxing News » Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following ...
Boxing NewsMMA NewsDana WhiteUFCJake Paul

Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)

Jeffrey Walter

Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona.

Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.

Jake Paul, Anderson Silva, Boxing

UFC president Dana White had briefly weighed in on the ‘Paul vs. Silva’ matchup last month with the following words:

“I don’t give a s**t, but, if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there, regardless of how old Anderson is. That’s a real fight.”

Now, following his impressive victory over ‘The Spider’, Jake Paul sent a direct message to the Ultimate Fighting Championship boss, sharing the following comments for Dana White:

“Dana? Dana? Dana? Bro, you said I wouldn’t do this… And I did it! And with flying colors. But, you know, he’s in hiding. You know, he’s trying to do everything he can to stop my run, to sabotage my fights. He hates me. He hates what I’m doing. He hates that I am exposing his business. Now, you know, we’re going to band together and create a United Fighters Association to help UFC fighters… All MMA fighters and boxers. To get more fighter pay and long-term healthcare. That’s a big, big undertaking that I’ve been wanting to do for the whole entire time of my career.”

Jake Paul concluded:

“I want to make a fighters union. So, man, Dana White can suck this dick.”

Check out the full video below:

What do you think of Jake Paul’s message to Dana White?

