Boxing community reacts after Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squared off in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona.

The highly anticipated bout took place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

‘The Problem Child’, 25, had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins coming by knockout. Jake Paul (6-0) was coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley in his most recent effort last December, which served as a rematch after he previously edged out a split decision win over ‘T-Wood’ back in August of 2021. Prior to those fights, the YouTube sensation had earned a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his boxing debut.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva (3-2) transitioned into boxing shortly following his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ‘The Spider’ scored a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to the squared circle, and then knocked out Tito Ortiz in devastating fashion last September (see that here).

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs Silva’ boxing match proved to be a back-and-forth war. Ander Silva got off to a decent start in the fight, and even seemed to be toying with ‘The Problem Child’ in Round 3. However, Jake Paul would eventually turn the tide in his favor, even scoring a knockdown in the eighth and final round. The bout went the judges’ scorecards for decision, but it was clear Paul had done enough to earn the victory.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73 x2)

Check out how Pro Boxers reacted to tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ boxing match below:

Amazing fight here, give credit to both fighters, Silva showing experience and pedigree, Paul shows growth and heart. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Anderson needs to stop standingggg in middle range while Jake loads that right from Antarctica 😩😩😩😩 — FaZe Sensei (@FaZe_Sensei) October 30, 2022

Paul has improved as fighter, his youth showed in 7th. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

What an amazing man Silva is, strength and youth won it for Paul, and he deserves credit for learning. Great fight. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Anderson Silva:

This was jakes best performance and his conditioning looked way better since the woodley fight. Great job congrats 🎉#paulvssilva — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 30, 2022

You gotta respect Jake Paul 💪🏼 — Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) October 30, 2022

I can’t even lie, I’m super impressed with Jake Paul! Fair play — Deji (@Deji) October 30, 2022

Congratulations to my team @jakepaul & @Ashtonsylveh2o for their amazing performances & Wins @MostVpromotions was in the house Repping.

Big up to @shaygreen35 on another smooth performance & to my Buddy @RealDoctorMike You showed so much heart. Now let’s go eat burgers 🍔 😂 — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 30, 2022

Jake Paul UD Anderson Silva official judges’ scorecards… pic.twitter.com/dP82wzuzew — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 30, 2022

Paul isn’t beating Canelo, and yes he picks his spots well, but so do others too, and he deserves credit for what he’s doing. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Ksi would knock jake paul out !!!! — Swarmz (@Swarmz__) October 30, 2022

Who would you like to see Jake Paul face next following his decision victory over Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

