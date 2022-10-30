x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » Boxing News » Boxing community reacts after Jake Paul defeats An...
MMA NewsAnderson SilvaBoxing NewsJake Paul

Boxing community reacts after Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva

Christopher Taylor

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squared off in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona.

The highly anticipated bout took place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

- Advertisement -

‘The Problem Child’, 25, had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins coming by knockout. Jake Paul (6-0) was coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley in his most recent effort last December, which served as a rematch after he previously edged out a split decision win over ‘T-Wood’ back in August of 2021. Prior to those fights, the YouTube sensation had earned a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his boxing debut.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva (3-2) transitioned into boxing shortly following his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ‘The Spider’ scored a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to the squared circle, and then knocked out Tito Ortiz in devastating fashion last September (see that here).

- Advertisement -

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs Silva’ boxing match proved to be a back-and-forth war. Ander Silva got off to a decent start in the fight, and even seemed to be toying with ‘The Problem Child’ in Round 3. However, Jake Paul would eventually turn the tide in his favor, even scoring a knockdown in the eighth and final round. The bout went the judges’ scorecards for decision, but it was clear Paul had done enough to earn the victory.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73 x2)

Check out how Pro Boxers reacted to tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ boxing match below:

- Advertisement -

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Anderson Silva:

Who would you like to see Jake Paul face next following his decision victory over Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleMMA Fighters react after Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva
Next articleJake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy