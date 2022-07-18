UFC President Dana White weighs in on Donald Cerrone’s decision to retire from MMA

UFC President Dana White has weighed in on Donald Cerrone’s decision to retire from MMA.

It was earlier this month that the 39 year old announced his retirement. Cerrone (36-17 MMA) suffered yet another defeat in a series of losses, this time to Jim Miller (35-16 MMA) at UFC 276. It was to be ‘Cowboy’s’ 7th consecutive loss in the Octagon.

Following the loss, Cerrone spoke with Joe Rogan saying:

“I don’t love it anymore.”

“It’s hard for me to get up, and this is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time. I mean, I’m not complaining or anything but I just don’t love it anymore. I’m going to be a movie star, baby, so it’s time to bow out.”



Cerrone began his MMA career in 2005. He fought in both lightweight (2006-2015, 2019) and welterweight (2016-2018, 2020-2022) divisions. In a total of 54 fights, Cerrone has 36 victories, 10 via TKO.

Although White was not in attendance at UFC 276 when Cerrone made his retirement announcement, he spoke for the first time publicly at the post fight news conference at UFC on ABC 3 this past weekend.

When asked by ‘MMA Junkie‘ about Cerrone’s retirement, Dana White had this to say:

“I think it was time. I’m happy for him. He’s been so fun to have in this organization, and he’s such a good guy. I’m happy for him and sad for him at the same time.”

Dana White served as Cerrone’s promoter for the entirety of his UFC career.

During his tenure, Cerrone had many notable bouts, including Justin Gaethje, Benson Henderson, Eddie Alvarez, Nate Diaz, Edson Barboza, Matt Brown, Rafael dos Anjos, Leon Edwards, Tony Ferguson, Al Iaquinta, Robbie Lawler, Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, Anthony Pettis, Mike Perry and Darren Till, among others.

Quite the career.

Will you miss seeing ‘Cowboy’ in the Octagon? What did you think of the comments from Dana White?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!