Jake Paul issues scathing response following “jackass” comment from Conor McGregor: “I’m the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have”

Jake Paul has fired back at Conor McGregor following some not-so-flattering remarks.

Paul has made it clear that he wants to fight the “Notorious” one. “The Problem Child” has also taken aim at UFC President Dana White. He’s criticized the UFC boss over fighter pay.

Recently, Paul walked with Amanda Serrano down the aisle for her instant classic against Katie Taylor on April 30. Serrano is signed with Jake’s Most Valuable Promotions company.

McGregor was watching the fight, which was won by Taylor, and he chimed in when Jake Paul appeared.

Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

Jake responded with the following:

Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5 the one who isn’t owned by Dana White the one who made the fight you just watched happen the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid that’s who https://t.co/tV86m1GtxX — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022

“I’m the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have.

“The one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5.

“The one who isn’t owned by Dana White.

“The one who made the fight you just watched happen.

“The 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid.

“That’s who.”

Jake spoke with TMZ Sports back in March and claimed that he’d knock Conor McGregor out inside the first round.

“Conor is on a downhill spiral. His limbs are all broken, so, standup game, I’m knocking him out, first round.”

He went on to say that he’s open to making a bet with Dana White.

“If I win, then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay. If I lose, then they can take all of the money and whatever and so be it. But, I know I can beat Conor. Of course, fighter pay has been a huge talking point for Paul as he has been an advocate for it and saying UFC fighters don’t get paid enough.”