Jake Paul seemingly reveals his next fight will be on August 13th: “I’m Back”

Jake Paul appears to have announced when he’ll be returning to the ring.

Paul last competed in late 2021 when he knocked out former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. He certainly hasn’t kept himself out of the spotlight since that time. Paul has been ripping the likes of Conor McGregor, Tommy Fury, and others.

“The Problem Child” took to his Twitter account to strongly imply that he’s going to be back inside the ring on August 13.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Many seem to believe that Tommy Fury could be Paul’s dance partner. Jake Paul has said that he isn’t really intrigued by a fight with Tommy. Jake believes Fury doesn’t do a good job at promoting fights. Here’s what he told Ariel Helwani:

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Hardcore MMA fans have vouched for Anderson Silva to be the one to fight Paul. Silva has had success since transitioning to the world of boxing. He holds a split decision victory over former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a first-round knockout win over Tito Ortiz.

“The Spider” is set to take on Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout on May 14. That match will be on the same card headlined by Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on Jake Paul’s next fight when more details become available.