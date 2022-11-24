Jake Paul dismisses Tommy Fury’s chances against him in a boxing match: “He’s never fought anyone good”

Jake Paul doesn’t really believe that Tommy Fury has much to offer him in the ring.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. In the main event on Showtime pay-per-view, the YouTuber moved to 6-0 by unanimous decision. The bout was the most back-and-forth of Paul’s career thus far, but a pivotal eighth-round knockdown sealed the deal.

Since then, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has called out many, many names. He appeared in a viral staredown with former kickboxer Andrew Tate, which gained traction. Paul also called out UFC veteran Nate Diaz. The Stockton native exited the MMA promotion after a win over Tony Ferguson in September.

However, Jake Paul is reportedly in deep talks with Tommy Fury instead. ‘TNT’ has been scheduled to face the YouTuber twice, but pulled out twice. Following his return to the ring earlier this month, Fury got into an altercation with Paul, who was ringside.

In the event that the fight actually happens, the controversial boxer doesn’t believe it will be challenging. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul downplayed a fight with Fury. He opined he wouldn’t even need to train for the clash.

“Yeah, there’s definitely interest. I think if his team is taking the financial risk and putting the event on, then I’m cool with that,” Paul stated. “I just don’t want to take the risk anymore because I think he’s going to back out, again, most likely. But it’s an easy fight for me. Way easier than Anderson.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “The kid’s a novice, he’s never fought anyone good. He’s never even fought an eight-round fight. He just doesn’t have the experience like I do, which is crazy to say because he’s been doing it his whole life, but people call him a professional boxer and they respect him as a professional boxer. So I would love to strip that title from him. I wouldn’t even have to actually train for that fight. I would still train because I’m a professional, but I wouldn’t have to train to fight him.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!