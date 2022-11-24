Glover Teixeira feels UFC ‘messed up’ removing him from light heavyweight title picture: “I agreed to fight both guys”

Glover Teixeira is left unhappy with the events that have unfolded over the last 24 hours regarding UFC 282’s light heavyweight title fight.

It was announced yesterday that Jiri Prochazka would vacate the light heavyweight crown after suffering a serious shoulder injury in camp. Prochazka was set to defend his title in a rematch with Teixeira after both men went to war at UFC 275 in Singapore.

However, due to the withdrawal of the former champion, the UFC has completely altered the UFC 282 main event. Sadly, Teixeira is not involved after being scheduled to compete for the belt on Dec. 10. The new main event for the vacant title will feature Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the 41-fight veteran explained his disappointment with the company.

Glover Teixeira left frustrated after pulled from UFC 282

“I told [the UFC] I would fight Blachowicz on the 10th because I’ve fought him before and it would be easier to adapt, [Ankalaev] is a southpaw,” Teixeira said. “I told them if I had to fight [Ankalaev], to make it in Brazil [on Jan. 21]. And Blachowicz is ranked ahead of him anyways, so I don’t get it. Jan and I are ranked ahead of him, why did they want to — man, whatever. We have to stand our ground. It’s not like that, ‘come here and fight whenever I want.”

Teixeira fails to understand the logic behind the UFC deciding to have a title fight without him but won’t hold it against Dana White or the matchmakers. “I won’t let that affect me inside,” Teixeira said. “I’m a happy and grateful man. You know that saying, you do 1,000 things for someone but becomes the worst man if you don’t do one thing? I won’t say that about the UFC, but they really messed up that day. I spent with a camp and now they took me away from the title fight. I agreed to fight both guys, the only thing I asked was more time to fight Ankalaev. I’m a high-level fighter and I don’t want to be the guy that goes in there, gets kicked in the arm and goes down just for the money.

Bringing the belt back to Brazil “I give my blood and life inside the octagon. You’ve all watched my fights before, I leave everything in there. I want to bring the belt back Brazil and for myself, and I believe I can do it. I was beating Prochazka, this hero, the guy everybody said was knocking everybody out. I was breaking him until I made a mistake. I’ll get the belt back, but I have to do things right. I have to go there to win. “I can’t go there for the money because I don’t fight for money. I fight for honor, I fight to elevate my name. I’m not even attached to wins and losses anymore. I fight for a goal. If I were fighting for money I wouldn’t even be fighting anymore, I would have become a YouTuber or something.”

The Brazilian doesn’t have any faith in him being the next contender for the winner of Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev stating: “I’m confident of f****** nothing now.”

“That would be the logic,” Texeira stated for him being the next in lin, “but they do what they want.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

What do you make of the situation regarding the UFC 282 main event and Glover Teixeira?