Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz:

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: I’m pulling for Nate Diaz. I do hope he goes out there, wins, and gets a pocket full of cash and maybe even a rematch.

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: I got Nate Diaz. He has too much experience for Paul and has overcome adversity. He also has shown good boxing and I think after the first few rounds, he will have success.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: It’s the same night I fight. I really hope Nate Diaz wins but I think Jake Paul wins, he’s too big and powerful for Nate.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Fortunately, I’ll be fighting that night so hopefully more people are watching the UFC card. I have to go with Nate Diaz, I’m rooting for him. It’s going to be tough for him, just with having to fight at 185, but he is a fighter’s fight and if it turns into a dog fight, he has the best chance to get the win.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I would be surprised if it actually happens but if it does, Diaz is in trouble. Jake is the much better boxer and has the size and youth advantage. Nate may be a good MMA boxer but boxing is much different and fighting at 185, I can’t see it going well for Nate.

Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: I’ll go with Diaz, I hope he can extend it and finish Paul later on.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Nate Diaz can beat him up. I do think Paul will have success early on but I think Nate picks it up and gets a late stoppage.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Nate Diaz all day. He can take over in the later rounds.

***

Fighters picking Jake Paul: Dustin Jacoby, Damon Jackson

Fighters picking Nate Diaz: Chris Daukaus, Vicente Luque, Billy Quarantillo, Trevin Giles, Davey Grant, Josh Fremd