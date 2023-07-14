WATCH | Nate Diaz spars 30-1 pro boxer ahead of Jake Paul boxing match
Sparring footage from Nate Diaz preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul has been released.
Diaz is set to make his pro boxing debut on August 5 as he takes on Jake Paul in a highly-anticipated bout. Heading into the fight, Paul is the betting favorite, partly due to the fact Diaz has no prior pro boxing experience.
However, leaked footage has been released of Nate Diaz sparring 30-1 pro boxer, Esquiva Falcao last month. In the video, it shows Diaz having a lot of success as the former UFC star uses odd strikes and foot movement to confuse the boxer and land shots.
Sparring video released
Leaked footage of Nate Diaz sparring 30-1 pro Esquiva Falcao last month pic.twitter.com/XynoClaJ9l
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) July 13, 2023
Although Nate Diaz is not a traditional boxer, perhaps that unique style can lead him to the win over Jake Paul. Diaz has also been vocal about how confident he is heading into the fight and plans to beat Paul and then go back to the UFC to secure the trilogy with Conor McGregor.
“Besides Canelo (Alvarez), he’s the biggest thing in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” Diaz said in a press release. “I f****d up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”
Of course, that sparring video can’t be fully trusted as it’s uncertain how serious Falcao was taking it. But, if he was going 100% and Nate Diaz was having that much success, it is a good sign for how he will do against Jake Paul on August 5.
Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September to fight out his UFC deal. Diaz went 16-11 in the UFC with notable wins over Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and Anthony Pettis among others.
