WATCH | Nate Diaz spars 30-1 pro boxer ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

By Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Sparring footage from Nate Diaz preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul has been released.

Nate Diaz

Diaz is set to make his pro boxing debut on August 5 as he takes on Jake Paul in a highly-anticipated bout. Heading into the fight, Paul is the betting favorite, partly due to the fact Diaz has no prior pro boxing experience.

However, leaked footage has been released of Nate Diaz sparring 30-1 pro boxer, Esquiva Falcao last month. In the video, it shows Diaz having a lot of success as the former UFC star uses odd strikes and foot movement to confuse the boxer and land shots.

Sparring video released

Although Nate Diaz is not a traditional boxer, perhaps that unique style can lead him to the win over Jake Paul. Diaz has also been vocal about how confident he is heading into the fight and plans to beat Paul and then go back to the UFC to secure the trilogy with Conor McGregor.

RELATED: Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor’s coaching on TUF 31.

“Besides Canelo (Alvarez), he’s the biggest thing in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” Diaz said in a press release. “I f****d up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Of course, that sparring video can’t be fully trusted as it’s uncertain how serious Falcao was taking it. But, if he was going 100% and Nate Diaz was having that much success, it is a good sign for how he will do against Jake Paul on August 5.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September to fight out his UFC deal. Diaz went 16-11 in the UFC with notable wins over Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and Anthony Pettis among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya's fight with Dricus du Plessis is must-win: "You can't lose to him"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023
Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury sends a message to "big stiff dosser" Francis Ngannou ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Tyson Fury has sent a message to Francis Ngannou after it was announced they will box on October 28.

Ronda Rousey and Cat Zingano
Ronda Rousey

Cat Zingano reveals Ronda Rousey enlisted her help for MMA pension bill: "Mutual respect there"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

Cat Zingano has revealed that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey wanted her help in California.

Daniel Cormier and Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Daniel Cormier praises Robbie Lawler's UFC 290 retirement win: "It never happens!"

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is still in awe of Robbie Lawler.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey is reportedly "not considering" a return to the UFC despite recent rumors

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Ronda Rousey is not considering a return to the UFC.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284

Coach Javier Mendez predicts “epic” rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023
Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen reaches plea agreement in alleged hotel assault case

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

MMA analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen has reached a plea agreement in his alleged hotel assault case.

Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker responds to calls for a BMF title opportunity: “I can’t not deliver”

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

Dan Hooker has confirmed that he’d be interested in the idea of fighting for the BMF title.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Jalin Turner

Teddy Atlas believes Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner proved that “there’s no racism in this world”

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

Boxing legend Teddy Atlas has made a pretty interesting observation regarding the UFC 290 battle between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm doubts Ronda Rousey fights again but would "absolutely" rematch her if she does

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Holly Holm is open to the idea of rematching Ronda Rousey.