WATCH | Nate Diaz spars 30-1 pro boxer ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Sparring video released

Leaked footage of Nate Diaz sparring 30-1 pro Esquiva Falcao last month pic.twitter.com/XynoClaJ9l — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) July 13, 2023

Although Nate Diaz is not a traditional boxer, perhaps that unique style can lead him to the win over Jake Paul. Diaz has also been vocal about how confident he is heading into the fight and plans to beat Paul and then go back to the UFC to secure the trilogy with Conor McGregor.

RELATED: Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor’s coaching on TUF 31.

“Besides Canelo (Alvarez), he’s the biggest thing in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” Diaz said in a press release. “I f****d up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Of course, that sparring video can’t be fully trusted as it’s uncertain how serious Falcao was taking it. But, if he was going 100% and Nate Diaz was having that much success, it is a good sign for how he will do against Jake Paul on August 5.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September to fight out his UFC deal. Diaz went 16-11 in the UFC with notable wins over Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and Anthony Pettis among others.