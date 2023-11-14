Julianna Pena takes aim at “horrible” Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva title fight at UFC 297

By Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023

Julianna Pena has taken a shot at the upcoming Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva title fight at UFC 297.

Julianna Pena posing

Over the course of the last few years, Julianna Pena hasn’t been in the business of making friends. She told the world she would defeat Amanda Nunes and capture the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, and that’s exactly what she did.

Alas, after losing the belt, Pena is now left to watch as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva battle for the vacant strap at UFC 297. While many feel as if she will eventually be the rightful champion, there’s still plenty of work to be done before she gets back there.

RELATED: RAQUEL PENNINGTON VS. MAYRA BUENO SILVA TO FIGHT FOR THE VACANT WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE AT UFC 297

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Pena made her thoughts on the aforementioned matchup crystal clear.

Pena criticizes title fight

“I’m sorry that you guys are going to be force-fed this horrible interim title fight,” Peña said. “It’s going to be interim. They’re just keeping it warm. They’re belt warming until I come back. Mama’s coming back, so apologies for the fact that I cannot compete, but I will be back fighting. My next fight will be for a title, so whoever wins between those two chicks, I’ll be fighting the winner.”

“I’m going to give a little bit of a shine to Raquel because I feel like over time, she has gotten better and better as time goes on,” Peña said. “She’s definitely a durable fighter. She’s capable of being a champion and getting that belt, so I would say that Raquel has the veteran-ness on her side.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

While she did praise Pennington, Pena also went on to note that she believes a fight with Silva would be the more exciting of the two, indicating that the build-up would be “like crickets” with Raquel.

Do you agree with Julianna Pena? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Julianna Pena Mayra Bueno Silva Raquel Pennington UFC

Related

Alex Pereira won at UFC 295

What's next for the stars of UFC 295?

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
Leon Edwards

Paddy Pimblett claims Leon Edwards KO'd Ian Machado Garry in training before gym dispute

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

Paddy Pimblett says Leon Edwards knocked out Ian Machado Garry in training prior to their gym dispute.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones opens as a slight favorite in potential fight against Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is only a slight favorite in a potential fight against Tom Aspinall.

Alex Pereira wins title
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira opens as underdog against Israel Adesanya, favored over Jamahal Hill

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

Opening odds have been released for two potential fights for Alex Pereira.

Leon Edwards holding UFC title
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards eyeing Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis winner for UFC 300: "First U.K. double champ"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is already eyeing Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall feels that the "shine is off" of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic following UFC 295: "What's the point?"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023
John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh reveals that the UFC postponed Conor McGregor's planned April return

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

John Kavanagh has revealed that Conor McGregor won’t be back at UFC 300 after all.

Conor McGregor, Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, Bellator
UFC

Conor McGregor brings of Khabib’s late father while reacting to Usman Nurmagomedov's failed drug test

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Conor McGregor has brought up Khabib’s late father while reacting to Usman Nurmagomedov’s failed drug test.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands
UFC

WATCH | Footage released of the moment Tom Aspinall injured his back ahead of UFC 295 interim title fight

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

Tom Aspinall revealed he injured his back just after accepting his short-notice UFC 295 interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Nine fights announced for January’s UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ event

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Nine fights have been announced for January’s UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ event.