Julianna Pena takes aim at “horrible” Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva title fight at UFC 297

Julianna Pena has taken a shot at the upcoming Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva title fight at UFC 297.

Over the course of the last few years, Julianna Pena hasn’t been in the business of making friends. She told the world she would defeat Amanda Nunes and capture the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, and that’s exactly what she did.

Alas, after losing the belt, Pena is now left to watch as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva battle for the vacant strap at UFC 297. While many feel as if she will eventually be the rightful champion, there’s still plenty of work to be done before she gets back there.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Pena made her thoughts on the aforementioned matchup crystal clear.