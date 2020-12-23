Jake Paul roasts Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, Dana White, other MMA stars in new impersonation video

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is not shy when it comes to trash talking the stars of the mixed martial arts world.

On Wednesday, Paul took to his social media channels with a video that featured impersonations of UFC stars Nick and Nate Diaz, Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis, former two division UFC champ Conor McGregor, UFC President Dana White, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, and former ONE and Bellator welterweight champ Ben Askren.

While Paul is not particularly popular inside the MMA bubble, we’ve got to admit some of his impersonations are pretty spot on. See them below:

Jake Paul has been the talk of the combat sports world after he picked up a brutal knockout victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard last month.

In the wake of that win, Paul has been ceaseless targeting the stars of the MMA, such as McGregor, Danis, Askren, Bisping and the Diaz bros.

While Paul has not yet been able to land a fight with any of these MMA stars, Askren claims to have accepted a fight with YouTuber.

“I’m a world-class athlete, I’ve won NCAA titles, I’ve been in the Olympics, I’ve won belts in multiple mixed martial arts organizations,” Askren said on social media on Tuesday, targeting Paul. “And quite frankly, I am impressed that you’ve deluded yourself into thinking you’re a fighter. That you are really tough, that you can really box. It’s really quite impressive that beating up another YouTuber and beating up a boxer who has never been in the ring before makes you somehow good at boxing because it doesn’t. So yes, Jake, I accept. I will see you on March 28 in Los Angeles, and I will humble you like millions of people want to see happen.”

